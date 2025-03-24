Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola & 10 grams

Gold witnessed massive buying in local and international market by invester which drives per tola rate to Rs318,000, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers at Rs273,319.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 292,875 per tola, 21 karat at 279,562, and 18 Karat at 239,625.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate 24 March

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs 308,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 264,060

