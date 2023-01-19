‘All-weather partnership’ – Pakistan, China temporarily reopen border to facilitate trade

ISLAMABAD – A border crossing, Khunjerab, between Pakistan and China was temporarily reopened on Thursday to facilitate local trade and key hydropower projects, according to the Foreign Office.

In a series of tweets, the FO said: “We appreciate the special efforts of border officials on both sides to ensure smooth operations despite challenging conditions. The bilateral partnership is truly All-Weather and higher than the Himalayas”.

The Khunjerab Pass – the highest paved international border crossing in the world – connects the northern border of Pakistan with southwestern China. The crossing remained open from May to November and it is closed during winter months due to extreme weather condition.

Earlier in the day, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said Pakistan and China had agreed to temporarily reopen Khunjerab border in two phases.

We appreciate the special efforts of border officials on both sides to ensure smooth operations despite challenging conditions. The bilateral partnership is truly All-Weather and higher than the Himalayas! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/CsCtgZHBW5 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 19, 2023

In the first phase, the Khunjerab border will open today for two days and again from end January to early February after the Chinese Spring Festival, she said.

She said the Khunjerab border remains closed during the winter months. However the Chinese side had agreed to Pakistani request for temporary reopening of the border to facilitate local traders.