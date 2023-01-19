Panic grips citizens as earthquake shakes northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).
The NSMC reported the earthquake occurred at around 4:30pm with its epicentre 237 kilometres west of Chitral and deputh 190 kilometers.
Tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan Charsada, Islamabad, and its surrounding areas where people came out of their houses and shops out of fear.
The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) also shared the details of the earthquake on Twitter stating, "An earthquake originated on 19-01-2023 at 16:30 PST. Mag: 5.6. Depth: 190km. Lat: 35.89 N. Long: 71.39 E. Epicentre: 37 km west of Chitral."
An earthquake is originated on 19-01-2023 at 16:30 PST— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) January 19, 2023
Mag: 5.6
Depth: 190km
Lat: 35.89 N
Long: 71.39 E
Epicentre: 37 km west of Chitral
#earthquake pic.twitter.com/YkWvs2njvu
The residents of northern region also took to Twitter to share their experiences.
Earthquake in Pakistan 🇵🇰!!— Imran khan (@ImranRiaz1khan) January 19, 2023
May allah safe everyone !!🙏🏼 💓#earthquake#earthquake pic.twitter.com/tXtIbb3cNA
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan hits Massive earthquake jolts at magnitude 5.5#earthquake#magnitude #khyberpakhtunkhwa#khyber#peshawar #kp #kpearthquick #news #36Tnews #pakistan #Pakistani https://t.co/r5tmx3wx5r— Amir khan 🇵🇰 (@miramirkhan) January 19, 2023
Earthquake shocks in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa— Arham Khan (@arham9125) January 19, 2023
Straight.. Ya allah khair #earthquake pic.twitter.com/k7DWhgWssS
Earlier in the day, the 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the parts of Balochistan.
