Earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – A 3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the southwestern region on early Thursday.

Reports in local media suggest that a mild quake jolted Harnai, Loralai, and other areas in Balochistan.

The earthquake struck at 01:19 in the South of Kharan – the country’s sparsely populated area – at a depth of 28 kilometers. It had a longitude of 28.25 East and latitude of 28.25 North, National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.

It was reported that tremors were felt in Harnai, Loralai, and other adjacent areas while no damages have been reported so far.