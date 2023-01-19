Search

World

WATCH: Muslim boy beaten publicly for talking to Hindu Girl in 'Rising India'

Web Desk 09:29 AM | 19 Jan, 2023
WATCH: Muslim boy beaten publicly for talking to Hindu Girl in 'Rising India'

A young boy believed to be a Muslim was beaten up by a mob of the zealot Hindu community in India, sending shockwaves across the country.

The incident happened in India's Madhya Pradesh state wherein an MCA student is facing a furious mob for merely talking to a Hindu girl. The video of the rage has sparked anger amongst the Muslim community and rights groups in India who have been calling out the rising fascism in the state.

As the boy faces a barrage of questions from the mob, some land blows on him, slapping him in the face repeatedly while ignoring his requests to reveal his side of the story. 

Although the audio is not clear, the anger can be seen vividly in the video, implying that the boy was neither allowed to speak nor permitted to protect himself.   

The horrific part of the ordeal starts when two men from the mob start flogging the Muslim youth, hitting his legs with sticks, till he falls down. The video ends with a young boy screaming.

According to the human rights organisation, Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), the victim has filed a first information report (FIR)  which states that the incident took place on January 3.

He claims that he was roughed up after a girl approached him regarding a book and the mob was furious as to why he talked to the girl.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Another historical mosque razed in India amid rising Islamophobia

01:53 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Sikhs in Australia glorify India Gandhi assassins ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting 

09:21 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Watch: South Sudan president urinates on himself as national anthem plays at event

07:35 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's slain PM Benazir Bhutto becomes poster girl in Indian state of Kerala

10:32 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Indian man who urinated on passenger woman on board Air India flight loses his job

09:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Watch: Indian passengers thrash man during flight

07:36 PM | 29 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation ahead of ...

10:23 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 19, 2023

07:44 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.65 239.15
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 172.5 173.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.3 186.65
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: