New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation ahead of next elections

AUCKLAND – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced to step down from her role as the country’s premier, confirming that her term would end by February 7.

The famous politician, known for being the world’s youngest female head of government, announced to quit in a press conference, saying ‘she had no more in the tank to continue as prime minister’; her statement sparked reactions by fellow politicians and supporters at home and in foreign countries.

Ardern stressed the huge responsibility that forced her to bid adieu, saying she knows what this job takes, adding that she no longer has enough in the tank to do it justice.

Following the end of her term as the country’s prime minister will end in the first half of next month, but the 42-year-old will continue as a Member of Parliament until the election later this year.

The New Zealand Labour Party leader said she reflected over the summer break on whether she had the energy to continue in the role, and ended up making up her mind not to continue.

During her tenure, the Kiwi premier garnered praises for leading the Oceanian country through the Covid pandemic, and other disasters including the Christchurch attack.

The famous leader said she will be spending more time with her family after stepping down from the role.

She made the announcement as the country enters election year while reports suggest that polling over recent months had placed the Labour party behind the opposition National.

Following her announcement, several regional leaders including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commended her for leading her country amid hard times.