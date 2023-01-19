US hopes Pakistan to be economically sustainable

WASHINGTON – The US State Department spokesperson said that Washington is aware of the economic challenges faced by Pakistan and wants to see the country in a stable position.
Ned Price made these remarks during the weekly press briefing, where he was questioned about Islamabad’s severe economic crisis as the forex reserves held by the country’s central bank dropped to a critical level in recent times.
Responding to the question, Price said the United States wants to see the South Asian county in an economically sustainable position. We are aware of the development, he said, adding that Pakistan has been working with global lenders including International Monetary Fund (IMF) to chalk out future strategy.
He however admitted to being ineffectual, saying ‘we are supportive where we can be of our Pakistani partners’, and called it matters between the Pakistani government and international financial institutions.
When asked about suggestions for Pakistan to take some immediate steps which could improve the economy, Price said these matters are often between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners.
He made these remarks as the South Asian country is facing the worst economic crisis after last year’s floods, and is approaching allies seeking funds as talks between Pakistan and the IMF for next tranche of loan remained suspended.
