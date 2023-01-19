Search

US hopes Pakistan to be economically sustainable

19 Jan, 2023
US hopes Pakistan to be economically sustainable

WASHINGTON – The US State Department spokesperson said that Washington is aware of the economic challenges faced by Pakistan and wants to see the country in a stable position.

Ned Price made these remarks during the weekly press briefing, where he was questioned about Islamabad’s severe economic crisis as the forex reserves held by the country’s central bank dropped to a critical level in recent times.

Responding to the question, Price said the United States wants to see the South Asian county in an economically sustainable position. We are aware of the development, he said, adding that Pakistan has been working with global lenders including International Monetary Fund (IMF) to chalk out future strategy.

He however admitted to being ineffectual, saying ‘we are supportive where we can be of our Pakistani partners’, and called it matters between the Pakistani government and international financial institutions.

When asked about suggestions for Pakistan to take some immediate steps which could improve the economy, Price said these matters are often between the Department of the Treasury and our Pakistani partners.

Rs200 billion ‘mini budget’ on the cards to woo IMF

He made these remarks as the South Asian country is facing the worst economic crisis after last year’s floods, and is approaching allies seeking funds as talks between Pakistan and the IMF for next tranche of loan remained suspended.

IMF links revival of Pakistan’s stalled loan programme with completion of all conditions in three weeks

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.65 239.15
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 172.5 173.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.3 186.65
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

