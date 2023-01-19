Alizeh Shah raises temperature with new bold TikTok videos

Pakistani doll-faced diva Alizeh Shah has a knack for grabbing the limelight as she never missed a chance to entertain her fans.
The bold persona and her chic looks are the reasons why the 22-year-old massive fan following has fallen head over heels for her.
This time, the Ehd-e-Wafa star flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in new viral clips on the video sharing platform. With hip-hop song in the background, Shah filmed her in a red drop-shoulder dress paired with a black corset belt, taking a sip of a refreshing drink.
The other snaps and reels shared by Lollywood star left fans' heartbeats racing.
The star lately sets temperature high with her latest clicks in a chic look. Her clips amassed thousands of reactions and garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Here's how people reacted:
Lately, the starlet was praised for his performance in Taqdeer co-starring Sami Khan in lead roles.
Alizeh has to his credit several popular projects including Choti Si Zindagi, Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and Bebasi.
