Pope Francis permits blessings for same-sex couples under conditions

The Vatican has authorised Roman Catholic priests to bestow blessings on same-sex couples, provided that the blessings are not offered during ordinary church liturgies or rituals, nor in situations pertaining to civil unions or marriages.

According to a letter from the Vatican's doctrinal office that Pope Francis signed on Monday, these benefits would indicate that God welcomes everyone rather than justify unusual circumstances.

It was stated in the paper that although "this blessing should never be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them," it was supported for "couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex."

Priests "should not prevent or prohibit the Church's closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God's help through a simple blessing," according to the statement, and should make decisions on a case-by-case basis.

The letter Francis wrote to two conservative cardinals was made public in October. In that initial statement, Francis said that provided they did not mistake the ceremony for the sacrament of marriage, then in certain cases, such blessings may be given.

New document restates and expands on that reasoning, reiterating that marriage is a sacrament that lasts a lifetime between a man and a woman. It emphasises that blessings shouldn't be given concurrently with a civil union, following predetermined procedures, or even dressing and acting in a way appropriate for a wedding.

According to the Vatican, a marriage is an unbreakable bond between a man and a woman. It has therefore long been against same-sex marriage.

Furthermore, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Vatican said in 2021 that "God cannot bless sin," so the church was unable to approve of a marriage between two males or two women.