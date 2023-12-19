Pope Francis permits blessings for same-sex couples under conditions

The Vatican has authorised Roman Catholic priests to bestow blessings on same-sex couples, provided that the blessings are not offered during ordinary church liturgies or rituals, nor in situations pertaining to civil unions or marriages.
According to a letter from the Vatican's doctrinal office that Pope Francis signed on Monday, these benefits would indicate that God welcomes everyone rather than justify unusual circumstances.
It was stated in the paper that although "this blessing should never be imparted in concurrence with the ceremonies of a civil union, and not even in connection with them," it was supported for "couples in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex."
Priests "should not prevent or prohibit the Church's closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God's help through a simple blessing," according to the statement, and should make decisions on a case-by-case basis.
The letter Francis wrote to two conservative cardinals was made public in October. In that initial statement, Francis said that provided they did not mistake the ceremony for the sacrament of marriage, then in certain cases, such blessings may be given.
New document restates and expands on that reasoning, reiterating that marriage is a sacrament that lasts a lifetime between a man and a woman. It emphasises that blessings shouldn't be given concurrently with a civil union, following predetermined procedures, or even dressing and acting in a way appropriate for a wedding.
According to the Vatican, a marriage is an unbreakable bond between a man and a woman. It has therefore long been against same-sex marriage.
Furthermore, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of the Vatican said in 2021 that "God cannot bless sin," so the church was unable to approve of a marriage between two males or two women.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Tuesday.
With latest changes in open market, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.50 for buying and 284.50 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 359.5 for buying, and 363 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.50
|284.50
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359.5
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.8
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.27
|761.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.3
|36.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.46
|927.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.66
|743.66
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|75.5
|76.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|210.5
|212.5
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|27.56
|27.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold continues its upward trajectory in the Pakistani market in line with international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,215.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $6 to settle at $2,023 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price witnessed massive decline in Pakistan.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,200
|PKR 2,530
