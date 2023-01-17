Fact check: Has FIA frozen the bank accounts of Maulana TariqJamil?

The son of renowned preacher reacts to fake news in a tweet
FAISALABAD – The son of prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil on Tuesday rejected the rumours claiming that his father’s bank accounts were frozen by authorities for concealing his wealth.
The denial from Yousaf Jamil comes as social media was abuzz with reports that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had frozen three bank accounts of the preacher, who has massive following in Pakistan and across the world, for hiding Rs49 billion.
A user wrote, “Tariq Jamil was caught red-handed with 59 billion in his three bank accounts”.
Reacting to the claims, Yousaf Jamil, in a tweet, rubbished the claims billions of rupees were deposited in the seized accounts. “There is no truth in this news at all. Spreading false news about someone is a very bad act,” he wrote.
Yousaf’s tweet was also shared in story section of the Maulana Tariq Jamil’s verified Instagram account.
کل سے مولانا طارق حمیل صاحب کے اکاونٹس سیل ھونے کی خبریں سوشل پر گردش کر رھی اور کھا گیا کہ ان اکاونٹس میں اربوں روپے ھیں۔اس خبر میں بالکل بھی سچائی نھی ھے۔خدارا کسی کی بارہ میں جھوٹی خبر پھیلانا بھت ھی برا عمل ھے۔— Yousaf Jamil (@YousafjamilMTJ) January 17, 2023
Last month, the noted Islamic preacher was hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest in Canada. As the development about his health was shared on social media, people wished him a speedy recovery.
Later, Maulana Tariq Jamil informed his followers about his health through social media. In a tweet on Dec 28, he thanked Allah and his followers, saying he is feeling better now and mentioned that he will be discharged after staying under doctors' surveillance for three more days.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.
Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Karachi
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Quetta
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Attock
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Multan
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,800
|PKR 2,120
|Mirpur
