Fact check: Has FIA frozen the bank accounts of Maulana TariqJamil?

The son of renowned preacher reacts to fake news in a tweet

06:31 PM | 17 Jan, 2023
Source: File Photo

FAISALABAD – The son of prominent Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil on Tuesday rejected the rumours claiming that his father’s bank accounts were frozen by authorities for concealing his wealth.

The denial from Yousaf Jamil comes as social media was abuzz with reports that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had frozen three bank accounts of the preacher, who has massive following in Pakistan and across the world, for hiding Rs49 billion.

A user wrote, “Tariq Jamil was caught red-handed with 59 billion in his three bank accounts”.

Reacting to the claims, Yousaf Jamil, in a tweet, rubbished the claims billions of rupees were deposited in the seized accounts. “There is no truth in this news at all. Spreading false news about someone is a very bad act,” he wrote.

Yousaf’s tweet was also shared in story section of the Maulana Tariq Jamil’s verified Instagram account.

Last month, the noted Islamic preacher was hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest in Canada. As the development about his health was shared on social media, people wished him a speedy recovery.

Later, Maulana Tariq Jamil informed his followers about his health through social media. In a tweet on Dec 28, he thanked Allah and his followers, saying he is feeling better now and mentioned that he will be discharged after staying under doctors' surveillance for three more days.

