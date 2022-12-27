Search

Pakistan

Maulana Tariq Jamil hospitalised after cardiac arrest in Canada

Web Desk 07:35 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Maulana Tariq Jamil hospitalised after cardiac arrest in Canada

LAHORE – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil was rushed to a hospital in Canada after he suffered an heart attack. 

It was confirmed by his son Yousaf Jamil on Twitter while asking people to pray for the speedy recovery of his father's health. He said the condition of the 69-year-old Islamic preacher was stable. 

As the development about his health was shared on social media, people wished him a speedy recovery. A user wrote, "May Allah Grant Maulana sahib speedy recovery. I was planning to visit Toronto to meet him and attend RIS this weekend but due to weather was not able too".

The recipient of the Pride of Performance award has been named twice in The 500 Most Influential Muslims.

More to follow...

