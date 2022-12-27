Maulana Tariq Jamil hospitalised after cardiac arrest in Canada

LAHORE – Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil was rushed to a hospital in Canada after he suffered an heart attack.

It was confirmed by his son Yousaf Jamil on Twitter while asking people to pray for the speedy recovery of his father's health. He said the condition of the 69-year-old Islamic preacher was stable.

بابا جان اس وقت کینیڈا میں ہیں اور ان کو دل کا دورہ پڑنے پر ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا ہے. اللہ کے فضل سے اب ان کی حالت بہت بہتر ہے. آپ سب احباب سے دعاؤں کی درخواست ہے. اللہ رب العزت والد محترم کو صحت کاملہ عطا فرمائے. — Yousaf Jamil (@YousafjamilMTJ) December 27, 2022

As the development about his health was shared on social media, people wished him a speedy recovery. A user wrote, "May Allah Grant Maulana sahib speedy recovery. I was planning to visit Toronto to meet him and attend RIS this weekend but due to weather was not able too".

May Allah Grant Maulana sahib speedy recovery. I was planning to visit Toronto to meet him and attend RIS this weekend but due to weather was not able too. — Fahad Khan - Atlanta (@FaaadKhan) December 27, 2022

اللہ تعالی عافیت والا معاملہ فرمائے اور حضرت کا سایہ ہم پر قائم و دائم رکھے۔ آمین ثم آمین — Muhammad_Uzair (@engrmuzair) December 27, 2022

اللّٰہ شفاء کاملہ عطا فرمائے اللّٰہ مولانا صاحب کا سایہ ہمارے سروں پہ قائم رکھے آمین ثم آمین — Sundas Shah (@SundasShah4) December 27, 2022

The recipient of the Pride of Performance award has been named twice in The 500 Most Influential Muslims.

