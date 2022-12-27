VFS Global announces centralization of Schengen Visa, revised fee structure

MUMBAI - Visa management company, VFS Global has announced sweeping changes for its Schengen visa applicants based in India.

The changes include reforms in the process for appeals/remonstration requests as well as enhancement fees for the Schengen as well as German National Visas.

The most important update pertains to the centralization of the Schengen visa (short-term visa) which allows applicants in India to get an appointment and submit the visa application at any visa application centre run by the VFS Global across the country.

Here are the details about the updates:

Centralization of Schengen Visa

The VFS Global has stated that as a result of the centralization of Schengen visa (short-term visa) processing at the German Visa Centre in Mumbai, applicants can now book appointments and submit Schengen visa applications at any Visa Application Centre run by VFS Global in India, irrespective of the place of residence.

In case the Application Centre closest to one’s home town is fully booked, the slots in other major Indian cities can be checked as geographical limitations have been waived off in this regard.

The only limitation in this case is that this relaxation does not apply to applications for national visas (D-visa category), such as student visas, employment visas, or family reunion visas.

Change In Process for Appeals/Remonstrations

The VFS also informed about the change in the process for appeals against visa refusals and as per the update, applicants will no longer be able to file appeals or remonstration requests at VFS application centres in Mumbai for refusals of Schengen visas or national visas.

For filing an appeal or remonstration against a Schengen visa or national visa refusal in Mumbai, you or an authorized person may file an appeal and request that your visa application is re-examined (remonstration). This request can be forwarded as a scanned document via e-mail (visa@mumb.diplo.de) or as a letter addressed to the visa section within one month of receiving the refusal letter.

The application should contain specific credentials like surname, name, date and place of birth, passport number, date of the refusal, the number of the application, address and contact details,

and signature.

In case an appeal is filed by a third person, an authorization letter personally signed by the applicant

and signature of the authorized person are also needed.

VFS Global has stated that your application should elaborate in detailed manner the purpose of journey to Germany as well as the reasons why this stay is important for the applicant. The applicants have been asked to explain in detail why from their point of view the refusal is unfounded. If necessary, one can add further documents subsequently which are already not submitted.

VFS Global has also highlighted that the official language of the Consulate General is German while appeals for Schengen visas can also be accepted if submitted in English language. Meanwhile, documents which are being submitted along with your appeal can only be processed if they are in German or English language.

"If you are appealing against the refusal of a national visa, the remonstration can only be accepted in German language, as the competent authorities in Germany will be involved," VFS stated.

As far as the time is concerned, VFS Global has clarified that the processing time of remonstration can take up to three months and status requests cannot be entertained

Revised Visa Fees For Schengen and Germany Visas

The German Consulate General in Mumbai has announced an increase in visa fees.

The revised fee for an adult applying for a Schengen Visa is now ₹6,800, with minors paying ₹3,400. Moreover, the fee for a National Visa is now ₹6,600 for adults and ₹3,200 for minors.

Furthermore, the updated visa fee for a national visa application of an adult amounts to 6400 INR while the fee for a national visa application of a minor is 3200 INR.

Previously, the Schengen visa fee was only ₹6400, while for the national visa the German consulate charged ₹6000 for adults.