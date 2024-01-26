Ghana to go completely visa-free but not for everyone: Details inside

ACCRA - Ghana is set to introduce a policy allowing visa-free entry for all Africans visiting the country by the end of 2024.

The development was confirmed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday and virtually aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to establish a seamless single market across the continent to drive economic growth, job creation, and poverty eradication.

President Akufo-Addo, while opening the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Ghana's Eastern Region, emphasized the importance of such policies continent-wide, promoting the free movement of people, goods, and services to reap the benefits of enhanced trade to achieve the goal of economic transformation in Africa.

It bears mentioning that travelers might be able to explore the whole of Africa soon as the countries in the continent are swiftly opening up to the world with visa-free liberties.

Last year, Zimbabwe and Botswana agreed to waive visa requirements for each other in a major development for the countries and the region.

"The two of us have agreed because we are African. We should be able to walk into Botswana, walk into Zambia, walk into Kenya. Why should we restrict ourselves?" said Zimbabwe's President Emmerson.

'We impose constraints on ourselves which are more colonial than they are patriotic, so we agreed that he (President Masisi) himself on his side and myself on my side are going to instruct the relevant departments to ease these constraints of movement of people between our two countries.' he elaborated.

There has been a growing trend in the international community to ease visa restrictions for other citizens and the trend is being witnessed in Thailand, China, and even Iran.

Last year, Rwanda also announced visa-free entry for all African nationals while Kenya has also waived visa requirements for everyone.

Besides, multiple African countries, including Botswana and Namibia, South Africa and Ghana, and Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have inked reciprocal visa waiver agreements to facilitate tourism and consequently boost the economy.