Search

Immigration

Ghana to go completely visa-free but not for everyone: Details inside

Web Desk
03:13 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Ghana to go completely visa-free but not for everyone: Details inside

ACCRA - Ghana is set to introduce a policy allowing visa-free entry for all Africans visiting the country by the end of 2024.

The development was confirmed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday and virtually aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aiming to establish a seamless single market across the continent to drive economic growth, job creation, and poverty eradication.

President Akufo-Addo, while opening the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue in Ghana's Eastern Region, emphasized the importance of such policies continent-wide, promoting the free movement of people, goods, and services to reap the benefits of enhanced trade to achieve the goal of economic transformation in Africa.

It bears mentioning that travelers might be able to explore the whole of Africa soon as the countries in the continent are swiftly opening up to the world with visa-free liberties. 

Last year, Zimbabwe and Botswana agreed to waive visa requirements for each other in a major development for the countries and the region. 

"The two of us have agreed because we are African. We should be able to walk into Botswana, walk into Zambia, walk into Kenya. Why should we restrict ourselves?" said Zimbabwe's President Emmerson.

'We impose constraints on ourselves which are more colonial than they are patriotic, so we agreed that he (President Masisi) himself on his side and myself on my side are going to instruct the relevant departments to ease these constraints of movement of people between our two countries.' he elaborated.

There has been a growing trend in the international community to ease visa restrictions for other citizens and the trend is being witnessed in Thailand, China, and even Iran.

Last year, Rwanda also announced visa-free entry for all African nationals while Kenya has also waived visa requirements for everyone. 

Besides, multiple African countries, including Botswana and Namibia, South Africa and Ghana, and Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have inked reciprocal visa waiver agreements to facilitate tourism and consequently boost the economy.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Canada asks Palestinians to give details about their scars in visa ...

11:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Thailand seeks German support for visa-free travel to EU

02:16 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

China inks visa-free agreement with another Asian country: Details ...

03:16 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Another country to enjoy visa-free travel to UAE

11:35 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

China to allow visa-free entry to another country: Details inside

10:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Canadian court set to decide ban against adoptions from Pakistan: ...

Immigration

12:49 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

UAE resumes issuance of work permits for Pakistan after suspension

11:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

PIA loses another 'asset' to Canada

02:33 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan to install state-of-the-art machines at airports

09:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan border reopens as visa dispute over

12:38 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Financial Adviser finally submits plan for PIA's privatization

Advertisement

Latest

05:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: