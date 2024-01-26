SC allows Sanam Javed, Shaukat Basra to contest elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday allowed PTI leaders Sanam Javed and Shaukat Basra to take part in upcoming elections scheduled for February 8.
A three-member bench comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Irfan Saadat herd the petitions filed by the duo against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to reject their nomination papers.
The apex court has approved their nomination papers, directing the electoral watchdog to include the names of these candidates in ballot paper, besides directing it to hold elections in their constituencies on Feb 8 at every cost.
It is recalled that Sanam Javed, who has been detained for months in May 9 cases, is contesting elections against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in NA-119 Lahore. She has also submitted nomiation papers for PP-150.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
