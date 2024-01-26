SC allows Sanam Javed, Shaukat Basra to contest elections 2024

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Friday allowed PTI leaders Sanam Javed and Shaukat Basra to take part in upcoming elections scheduled for February 8.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Irfan Saadat herd the petitions filed by the duo against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to reject their nomination papers.

The apex court has approved their nomination papers, directing the electoral watchdog to include the names of these candidates in ballot paper, besides directing it to hold elections in their constituencies on Feb 8 at every cost.

It is recalled that Sanam Javed, who has been detained for months in May 9 cases, is contesting elections against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in NA-119 Lahore. She has also submitted nomiation papers for PP-150.

More to follow...