Anzela Abbasi celebrates birthday with friends and family

Lollywood's very own gothic coquette queen, Anzela Abbasi isn't just another pretty face. Daughter of legendary actors Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi, she's carved her niche, dazzling runways and screens. While mom Javeria continues to reign supreme on television, and dad Shamoon boasts an impressive filmography, Anzela has captivated audiences with her charm and versatility.

Though she's graced the silver screen in select projects, modelling is where Anzela truly shines. Her captivating presence has become synonymous with countless fashion campaigns, making her a brand favourite. And who could forget her vibrant wedding ceremony, surrounded by loved ones as she embarked on a new chapter?

Now, as Abbasi turns 26, it's time to celebrate! Her doting husband and close friends threw a birthday bash brimming with cool vibes and infectious laughter. Dressed in a stunning lime green dress, layered with a luxurious fur coat, she radiated birthday magic.

