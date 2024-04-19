Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

'World's Best Airport' rankings released and here's the winner

Web Desk
09:16 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
'World's Best Airport' rankings released and here's the winner

DOHA - Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has once again regained the glory of being the World's best airport as per a new ranking.

The results were declared at the World Airport Awards, held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt on Wednesday. 

Qatar's airport was declared the best airport in the world which also defeated Singapore Changi Airport and also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East; Doha remained successful in both 2021 and 2022 but lost the first spot to Changi last year.

No US airport made it to the top 10 ranks as the airports in Europe and Asia clinched these spots. After Doha, the list ranks the airports as under:

2. Singapore Changi Airport

3. Seoul Incheon International Airport

4. Tokyo Haneda Airport

5. Tokyo Narita International Airport

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

7. Dubai International Airport

8. Munich International Airport

9.   Zurich Airport

10.  Istanbul Airport

11. Hong Kong Airport

12. Rome Fiumicino Airport

13.  Vienna Airport

14. Helsinki-Vantaa

15. Madrid-Barajas

16. Centrair Nagoya Airport

17. Vancouver Airport

18. Kansai Airport

19. Melbourne Airport

20. Copenhagen Airport

Other interesting aspects of the awards are as follows:

  • China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport won the award for Best Airport in China
  • Delhi International Airport emerged as the Best Airport in India & South Asia
  • Bahrain International Airport achieved notable success, recognised for providing the Best Airport Staff Service in the Middle East.

Best Airports by passenger numbers

The highest ranked Airports by passenger numbers in 2024 are:

1.  70+ million passengers – Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

2.  60 to 70 million passengers – Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

3.  50 to 60 million passengers – Singapore Changi Airport

4.  40 to 50 million passengers – Hamad International Airport

5.  30 to 40 million passengers – Narita International Airport

6.  20 to 30 million passengers – Zurich Airport

7.  10 to 20 million passengers – Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

8.  5 to 10 million passengers – Chubu Centrair International Airport

9.  Less than 5 million passengers – Durban King Shaka International Airport

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:16 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

'World's Best Airport' rankings released and here's the winner

02:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Canada plans to send migrants behind bars and here's how

02:37 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

UK doubled visa issuance last year, data confirms

02:21 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Dubai suspends check-in for some of the flyers as rains lash UAE

02:13 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Indians to travel visa-free to another country: Details inside

04:23 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Thailand inks visa free agreement with another Muslim country

Immigration

08:03 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

UK introduces eVisa in major push for immigration digitalization

04:11 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia signs visa free agreement with another Muslim country

01:38 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Minister reveals timeline for outsourcing of Islamabad Airport

01:40 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Sri Lanka increases fee for different visa types: Details inside

02:40 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Indonesia's Remote Worker Visa: Here's eligibility criteria for ...

04:02 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Japan welcomes tourists in record numbers for first time

Advertisement

Latest

09:16 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

'World's Best Airport' rankings released and here's the winner

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: