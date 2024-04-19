'World's Best Airport' rankings released and here's the winner

DOHA - Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has once again regained the glory of being the World's best airport as per a new ranking.

The results were declared at the World Airport Awards, held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Qatar's airport was declared the best airport in the world which also defeated Singapore Changi Airport and also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East; Doha remained successful in both 2021 and 2022 but lost the first spot to Changi last year.

No US airport made it to the top 10 ranks as the airports in Europe and Asia clinched these spots. After Doha, the list ranks the airports as under:

2. Singapore Changi Airport

3. Seoul Incheon International Airport

4. Tokyo Haneda Airport

5. Tokyo Narita International Airport

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

7. Dubai International Airport

8. Munich International Airport

9. Zurich Airport

10. Istanbul Airport

11. Hong Kong Airport

12. Rome Fiumicino Airport

13. Vienna Airport

14. Helsinki-Vantaa

15. Madrid-Barajas

16. Centrair Nagoya Airport

17. Vancouver Airport

18. Kansai Airport

19. Melbourne Airport

20. Copenhagen Airport

Other interesting aspects of the awards are as follows:

China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport won the award for Best Airport in China

Delhi International Airport emerged as the Best Airport in India & South Asia

Bahrain International Airport achieved notable success, recognised for providing the Best Airport Staff Service in the Middle East.

Best Airports by passenger numbers

The highest ranked Airports by passenger numbers in 2024 are:

1. 70+ million passengers – Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

2. 60 to 70 million passengers – Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

3. 50 to 60 million passengers – Singapore Changi Airport

4. 40 to 50 million passengers – Hamad International Airport

5. 30 to 40 million passengers – Narita International Airport

6. 20 to 30 million passengers – Zurich Airport

7. 10 to 20 million passengers – Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

8. 5 to 10 million passengers – Chubu Centrair International Airport

9. Less than 5 million passengers – Durban King Shaka International Airport