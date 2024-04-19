'World's Best Airport' rankings released and here's the winner

DOHA - Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has once again regained the glory of being the World's best airport as per a new ranking.
The results were declared at the World Airport Awards, held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Qatar's airport was declared the best airport in the world which also defeated Singapore Changi Airport and also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East; Doha remained successful in both 2021 and 2022 but lost the first spot to Changi last year.
No US airport made it to the top 10 ranks as the airports in Europe and Asia clinched these spots. After Doha, the list ranks the airports as under:
2. Singapore Changi Airport
3. Seoul Incheon International Airport
4. Tokyo Haneda Airport
5. Tokyo Narita International Airport
6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
7. Dubai International Airport
8. Munich International Airport
9. Zurich Airport
10. Istanbul Airport
11. Hong Kong Airport
12. Rome Fiumicino Airport
13. Vienna Airport
14. Helsinki-Vantaa
15. Madrid-Barajas
16. Centrair Nagoya Airport
17. Vancouver Airport
18. Kansai Airport
19. Melbourne Airport
20. Copenhagen Airport
Other interesting aspects of the awards are as follows:
Best Airports by passenger numbers
The highest ranked Airports by passenger numbers in 2024 are:
1. 70+ million passengers – Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)
2. 60 to 70 million passengers – Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
3. 50 to 60 million passengers – Singapore Changi Airport
4. 40 to 50 million passengers – Hamad International Airport
5. 30 to 40 million passengers – Narita International Airport
6. 20 to 30 million passengers – Zurich Airport
7. 10 to 20 million passengers – Helsinki-Vantaa Airport
8. 5 to 10 million passengers – Chubu Centrair International Airport
9. Less than 5 million passengers – Durban King Shaka International Airport
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
