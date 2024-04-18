Search

Immigration

Sri Lanka increases fee for different visa types: Details inside

Web Desk
01:40 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Sri Lanka increases fee for different visa types: Details inside

COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka has increased the visa fees for different categories of visas as the country tries to spur tourism and the economy.

As per the changes, the standard tourist visa fee, valid for 180 days with each stay limited to 60 days for non-SAARC countries, has increased to $ 75 with additional charges, including a $ 18.5 service fee and a $ 7.27 convenience fee, bringing the total individual visa fee to $ 100.77. 

Meanwhile, SAARC country tourists would also have to pay increased fees from the current $ 20 to $ 35 for the standard visa; exemptions are provided for Singapore, Maldives, Czech Republic and Seychelles.

According to the information available on the official Sri Lanka eVisa website, the fee for the other types of tourist visas has also been increased and foreigners who apply for a two-year multiple-entry tourist visa would have to pay a fee of $300.

Moreover, those who apply for a five-year multiple-entry visa and for a ten-year multiple-entry visa will be required to submit $500 and $1,000, respectively.

Moreover, the fee for business visas has also increased and as per the fresh changes, a standard tourist visa for business purposes now costs $35 for nationals of SAARC countries and $73 for nationals of other nations.

The visa fee hike has triggered concerns amongst industry stakeholders who believe that at one end the government is trying to woo tourists but at the other end, the hike could deter the globetrotters.

Though the tourism industry saw an improvement in 2024, the government has set a target of attracting 2.3 million tourists to generate over $ 4 billion in income.

