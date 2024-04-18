Govt employee attempts suicide by jumping off Punjab Assembly building

LAHORE – An employee of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday attempted to end his life after jumping off the building of the local legislature.
Media reports suggest that the man Haji Yusuf jumped off an old building of the Punjab Assembly.
He suffered a head injury after falling from the roof on the ground. After his suicide attempt, the assembly workers immediately informed rescuers who shifted him to local hospital.
Eyewitnesses told media that the man tried to commit suicide after a heated conversation on the mobile phone.
Meanwhile, cops started an investigation of the matter as the incident made headlines.
Suicide is a sensitive issue in Pakistan and parts of world. In the fifth most populated nation, suicide is a significant public health concern as mental health issues, social and economic pressures, relationship problems, and other personal challenges can trigger suicidal thoughts and behaviors in people.
