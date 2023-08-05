Last Type-21 Warship PNS Tariq decommissioned from Pakistan Navy

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has decommissioned the last Type-21 Class Ship PNS Tariq after thirty years of active service.
An impressive ceremony was held at PN Dockyard Karachi on Saturday and it was attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest acknowledged the meritorious service of ship towards the defence of motherland over the last three decades.
He admired the daring Search and Rescue Mission undertaken by PNS Tariq in Maldives during the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2005 rescuing precious lives of 377 tourists of various nationalities, a feat acknowledged at the international level.
He also appreciated the planned disposal of the ship as static museum exhibit at UK, showcasing maritime heritage of Royal Navy as well as Pakistan Navy.
PNS TARIQ was inducted in Pakistan Navy in 1993 in a ceremony graced by the then Prime Minister, slain Benazir Bhutto as chief guest.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
