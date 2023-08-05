Last Type-21 Warship PNS Tariq decommissioned from Pakistan Navy

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has decommissioned the last Type-21 Class Ship PNS Tariq after thirty years of active service.

An impressive ceremony was held at PN Dockyard Karachi on Saturday and it was attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest acknowledged the meritorious service of ship towards the defence of motherland over the last three decades.

He admired the daring Search and Rescue Mission undertaken by PNS Tariq in Maldives during the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2005 rescuing precious lives of 377 tourists of various nationalities, a feat acknowledged at the international level.

He also appreciated the planned disposal of the ship as static museum exhibit at UK, showcasing maritime heritage of Royal Navy as well as Pakistan Navy.

PNS TARIQ was inducted in Pakistan Navy in 1993 in a ceremony graced by the then Prime Minister, slain Benazir Bhutto as chief guest.