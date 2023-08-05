Search

Pakistan

Where will Imran Khan be kept after arrest in Toshakhana case?

06:39 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Where will Imran Khan be kept after arrest in Toshakhana case?
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Saturday awarded three-year jail sentence to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

Soon after the conviction, police officials arrested the former premier from his residence in Zaman Park area of Lahore. Earlier there were reports that the PTI chief would be locked up in the Kot Lakhpat jail before shifting him to the federal capital. 

However, he is now being shifted to Islamabad amid tight security, with reports claiming that he would be detained at the Adiala Jail. 

Strict security measures have been taken around the jail while roads leading to it have been blocked by police to prevent the PTI supporters from gathering. 

The trial court issued an arrest warrant for the PTI chairman after sentencing him to three years in prison. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police has been directed to immediately arrest the ousted premier after the verdict in a graft case. 

Following the verdict, the PTI announced that it would file an appeal in the country's top court, Supreme Court of Pakistan, over the judgment that triggered new debate.

In a statement, the former ruling party turned down trial court’s verdict, calling it another dark event in the justice system.

