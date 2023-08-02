Pakistan PM, Turkish Vice President jointly inaugurate new warship PNS Tariq

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Wednesday jointly inaugurated a corvette warship built by Anakra for the Pakistan Navy under a strategic cooperation project.

PM Sharif, who along with a delegation of ministers is in port city, for inauguration said launch of PNS Tariq represents the deepening of defence cooperation between the two Islamic nations.

Started in 2018, Turkish project speaks of construction of four Corvettes for Pakistan Navy including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

PM attended the launching ceremony of the third Naval Corvette, PNS Khyber, in Istanbul, in November last year. Previously, two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi.

#Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) has launched the 4th & final #BABUR (PN MILGEM) Class Corvette, PNS TARIQ (F-283).https://t.co/CrBIES29yN — Defence Insider (@defence_insider) August 2, 2023

MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.