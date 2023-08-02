Pakistan PM, Turkish Vice President jointly inaugurate new warship PNS Tariq

KARACHI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Wednesday jointly inaugurated a corvette warship built by Anakra for the Pakistan Navy under a strategic cooperation project.
PM Sharif, who along with a delegation of ministers is in port city, for inauguration said launch of PNS Tariq represents the deepening of defence cooperation between the two Islamic nations.
Started in 2018, Turkish project speaks of construction of four Corvettes for Pakistan Navy including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.
PM attended the launching ceremony of the third Naval Corvette, PNS Khyber, in Istanbul, in November last year. Previously, two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi.
#Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) has launched the 4th & final #BABUR (PN MILGEM) Class Corvette, PNS TARIQ (F-283).https://t.co/CrBIES29yN— Defence Insider (@defence_insider) August 2, 2023
MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.