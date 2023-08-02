Turkish vice president lands in Pakistan to jointly launch MILGEM Corvette PNS Tariq

ISLAMABAD –Turkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has arrived in Pakistan on an official visit to jointly launch the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette PNS Tariq.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkish Vice President will jointly launch fourth Naval warship at Karachi Shipyard today.

Islamabad and Turkey started MILGEM project for the construction of four Corvettes for Navies of two sides.

South Asian nation inked a $1.5 billion deal with Ankara five years back for the acquisition of four ships with Turkish state-owned defence firm ASFAT.

Pakistan-Turkey ???????? ????????



Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has arrived in Pakistan. Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz & & Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will jointly take part in the launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy's fourth & final MILGEM/BABUR Class Corvette PNS Tariq (F-283).… pic.twitter.com/H7jyx9bxlE — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 1, 2023

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain. It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of the Pakistan Navy.

Two sides enjoy deep-rooted fraternal ties, characterized by frequent exchanges at the leadership level, commonality of views on regional and global issues and strengthened cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, statement from Foreign Office said.

Earlier, two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Karachi, and Istanbul in August 2021 and 2022.