Pakistan Army Chief, top German general discuss regional security, bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI – Chief of German Army Lieutenant General Alfonas Mais, called on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said two military leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and defence cooperation.

Gen Asim and Lt Gen Alfonas Mais reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

German forces general hailed the Pakistan Army’s successes in the fight against the menace of terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

Islamabad and Berlin hold military ties, and forces from the two sides engaged in some training drills and even exchanged defence-related information.