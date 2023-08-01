Pakistan Army Chief, Chinese vice premier discuss bilateral ties, defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who visited Pakistan on official visit, met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday.

In a brief statement, the military’s media wing said Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and General Syed Asim Munir discussed matters of mutual interest and defence cooperation.

Both sides reiterated desire to further enhance and strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

Earlier on Monday, the Chinese Vice Premier called on top Pakistani leadership during his visit for a decade of CPEC. The visiting dignitary expressed determination to further develop relations between Islamabad, and Beijing.

Lifeng stressed the need for pushing cooperation in the fields of industries, culture, and health, expressing commitment to increase investment in various sectors in Pakistan.