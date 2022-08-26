PNS TAIMUR: Pakistan Navy inducts second Chinese-built Tughril class frigate (VIDEO)

KARACHI – The induction ceremony of PNS Taimur, the second of four Type 054-A/P multi-role frigates, was held at PN Dockyard in Karachi on Friday.

The Tughril-class frigates, formally classified as the Type 054A/P frigates, are a series of modified guided-missile frigates currently being built by Hudong–Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HDZH), for the Pakistan Navy.

The Type 054A/P is a modified derivative of the Type 054A frigate and was specifically customized to meet the operational requirements of the Pakistan Navy; the class features several capabilities - including anti-surface warfare (ASuW), anti-aircraft warfare (AAW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and low radar observability.

The frigates are poised to form the mainstay of the Pakistan Navy's active naval fleet. The class is also set to supplant Pakistan's obsolete Tariq-class destroyers.

They have a length of 134 m (439 ft 8 in), a beam of 16 m (52 ft 6 in), and a displacement of 4,200 tons (4100 long tons). The ships can reach a top speed of 27 knots (50 km/h; 31 mph).

CNS Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced occasion as CG. Naval Chief highlighted importance of developing geo-strategic environment in IOR. Ceremony was attended by serving/retired officers of Tri-services

As part of its aviation facilities, the frigates are equipped with the Harbin Z-9EC naval helicopter - the Pakistani-specific anti-submarine (ASW) variant of the Harbin Z-9C, operated by the People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force; the Z-9EC will also be equipped with the CM-501GA land-attack missiles - with a reported range of 40 km.

The frigates are equipped with a flight deck and an enclosed aviation hangar, capable of accommodating a single Z-9 or the Kamov Ka-27 medium-lift helicopter, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).