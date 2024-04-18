Indonesia's Remote Worker Visa: Here's eligibility criteria for freelancers

JAKARTA - The government of Indonesia has introduced the remote worker visa to help freelancers settle in the country for a limited period of time.
The visa is available from April 1st this year as the government has introduced the E33G Remote Worker Visa initiative.
This visa would permit foreigners to live in Indonesia while working remotely for their overseas employer for up to one year. The duration of stay is extendable for an additional year.
As far as the eligibility criteria are concerned, individuals must be employed by a foreign entity, with a yearly salary of no less than USD 60,000.
Those interested in seeking the visa should also provide a personal bank statement with a minimum balance of USD 2,000 or equivalent; the applicant must also submit a return ticket to their home country.
It is to be clarified that remote worker visa holders are not allowed to carry out any income-generating activities locally or work for or with any local companies in Indonesia.
The remote workers are now getting more and more opportunities from different countries to settle in for a limited period of time to enjoy work and leisure at the same time.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
