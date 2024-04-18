Indonesia's Remote Worker Visa: Here's eligibility criteria for freelancers

JAKARTA - The government of Indonesia has introduced the remote worker visa to help freelancers settle in the country for a limited period of time.

The visa is available from April 1st this year as the government has introduced the E33G Remote Worker Visa initiative.

This visa would permit foreigners to live in Indonesia while working remotely for their overseas employer for up to one year. The duration of stay is extendable for an additional year.

As far as the eligibility criteria are concerned, individuals must be employed by a foreign entity, with a yearly salary of no less than USD 60,000.

Those interested in seeking the visa should also provide a personal bank statement with a minimum balance of USD 2,000 or equivalent; the applicant must also submit a return ticket to their home country.

It is to be clarified that remote worker visa holders are not allowed to carry out any income-generating activities locally or work for or with any local companies in Indonesia.

The remote workers are now getting more and more opportunities from different countries to settle in for a limited period of time to enjoy work and leisure at the same time.