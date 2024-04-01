Sri Lanka to extend visa free entry for these countries: Details inside

COLOMBO - The government of Sri Lanka is set to extend the visa-free liberty it extended to seven countries as part of the efforts to attract tourists.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando confirmed that the trial program allowing people from seven countries to visit Sri Lanka without needing a visa will be extended till April 30th.

This implies that visitors from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand can continue to enter Sri Lanka without a visa for a bit longer. A final decision in this regard is awaited soon.

This pro-tourism initiative started back in October 2023 and was initially set to run until March 31, 2024, to attract more tourists and strengthen ties with the countries. At the time of offering the liberty, it was stated that under this scheme, tourists can enjoy a 30-day visa period, and a double entry facility is permitted from the date of first arrival to Sri Lanka within 30 days.

Sri Lanka is also discussing visa-free travel with Thailand to improve economic connections following a free trade agreement.

The visa-free regime for different countries has helped Sri Lanka. For instance, in the first three months of 2024, the country welcomed over 600,000 tourists, a number close to what it saw in 2018 before the pandemic. The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority reported that in March alone, over 200,000 tourists arrived, with India, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Germany being the top sources of visitors.

Sri Lanka aims to host 2.3 million visitors in 2024, after receiving 1.48 million visitors in 2023. The country hopes to ramp up the numbers to 5 million in the coming years.

This surge in tourism is a positive sign for the country's economy and its recovery from the impacts of the pandemic as well as the economic downfall.