UAE, Fiji set to introduce visa-free entry: Details inside

08:48 PM | 3 Dec, 2023
UAE, Fiji set to introduce visa-free entry: Details inside

DUBAI - Citizens from Fiji and the United Arab Emirates can now travel without the need for a visa to each other's country, it emerged on Sunday.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka finalized an agreement with the UAE government by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements under which the citizens can enjoy visa-free stay for a period of up to 90 days.

The agreement is valid for a minimum of six months and applies to everyone holding even ordinary or service passports.

On the occasion, Fiji's premier Rabuka mentioned that besides promoting tourism and business opportunities, the agreement would promote people-to-people contact between the citizens of both countries. 

The visa-free agreement is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural interactions, and would help the citizens learn about the culture of each other. 

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is situated in the southeastern region of the Arabian Peninsula, bordered by Saudi Arabia to the south and west, Oman to the southeast, and the Persian Gulf to the north. As of the latest estimates, the UAE's population stands at approximately 10 million. Known for its modern cities and unique cultural attractions, the UAE attracts millions of tourists annually. Dubai, with its iconic Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah, and Abu Dhabi, housing the grand Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi, are popular destinations. Other attractions include the historic Al Fahidi Fort, the vast Empty Quarter desert, and the mountainous landscapes of Hatta.

On the other hand, Fiji, an archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean, consists of over 330 islands, known for their stunning natural beauty and warm hospitality. With a population of around 900,000, the country boasts a diverse cultural heritage. Fiji attracts tourists with its pristine beaches, clear waters ideal for diving and snorkeling, and lush rainforests. Popular spots include the Mamanuca Islands, the Garden of the Sleeping Giant in Nadi, and the Coral Coast. Visitors also explore the Navala Village, known for its traditional thatched bure houses, and the bustling markets in Suva, Fiji's capital city. The country welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists each year to experience its serene landscapes and vibrant culture.

