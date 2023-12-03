UAE, Fiji set to introduce visa-free entry: Details inside

DUBAI - Citizens from Fiji and the United Arab Emirates can now travel without the need for a visa to each other's country, it emerged on Sunday.

Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka finalized an agreement with the UAE government by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements under which the citizens can enjoy visa-free stay for a period of up to 90 days.

The agreement is valid for a minimum of six months and applies to everyone holding even ordinary or service passports.

🌟A historic achievement to advance diplomatic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Fiji. Prime Minister @slrabuka and H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, the UAE’s Minister of State to UAE Cabinet, signed a MOU on the Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements. 🇫🇯🤝🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/WzEyfgqvq0 — Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@Fiji_MOFA) December 3, 2023

On the occasion, Fiji's premier Rabuka mentioned that besides promoting tourism and business opportunities, the agreement would promote people-to-people contact between the citizens of both countries.

The visa-free agreement is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural interactions, and would help the citizens learn about the culture of each other.

