Punjab police constable rapes girl on pretext of marriage in Lodhran

MULTAN – A Punjab police constable allegedly raped a girl after luring into a trap on the pretext of marriage in an area of Lodhran.

Police have registered a case against the constable identified as Mukhtar, who has been suspended from the job till investigations are completed.

The victim in her complaint said they became friends on social media platform Facebook, adding that she was called by the policeman for meeting on the pretext of marriage.

She alleged that the suspect made her immoral photos and later used them for blackmailing to rape her for multiple times. The victims also alleged him of taking Rs200,000 from her.

Reports said that suspect has secured bail after the case was registered against him. An investigation officer said that the victims was ready to undergo medico legal procedure to prove allegations against Mukhtar.