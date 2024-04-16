Private academy teacher rapes 12-year-old student near Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a teacher of a private academy for sexually assaulting a student in Raiwind city, located near Punjab’s capital city of Lahore.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on a complaint filed by the 12-year-old victim’s father.

The complainant alleged that the teacher raped his son and also filmed it to blackmail him.

Taking action on the complaint, the Raiwind police arrested the suspect, identified as Naeem Rashid, and launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier this month, Lahore police claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed a minor boy in Shalimar area of the city.

The victim, according to FIR was kidnapped when he was playing in the street on the second day of Eidul Fitr (April 11).

As police launched a probe, the investigators traced the house of the prime suspect, who lived in the same area.

During police interrogation, the suspect confessed to have sexually assaulted the child and then murdered him to conceal his crime. The body of the minor boy was found in a part of the suspect’s house.