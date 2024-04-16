Search

Private academy teacher rapes 12-year-old student near Lahore

05:06 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Private academy teacher rapes 12-year-old student near Lahore
LAHORE – Police have arrested a teacher of a private academy for sexually assaulting a student in Raiwind city, located near Punjab’s capital city of Lahore. 

Police have registered a case against the suspect on a complaint filed by the 12-year-old victim’s father. 

The complainant alleged that the teacher raped his son and also filmed it to blackmail him. 

Taking action on the complaint, the Raiwind police arrested the suspect, identified as Naeem Rashid, and launched an investigation into the matter. 

Earlier this month, Lahore police claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed a minor boy in Shalimar area of the city.

The victim, according to FIR was kidnapped when he was playing in the street on the second day of Eidul Fitr (April 11).

As police launched a probe, the investigators traced the house of the prime suspect, who lived in the same area.

During police interrogation, the suspect confessed to have sexually assaulted the child and then murdered him to conceal his crime. The body of the minor boy was found in a part of the suspect’s house. 

Three policemen ‘gang-rape’ newly married woman in front of her husband in Faisalabad

Forex

PKR rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 16 April forex rates

Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.85
Euro EUR 295 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.38 747.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.63 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

