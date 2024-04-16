Search

Wasim Akram unveils the secret to staying fit, shares tips for diabetes management

Web Desk
05:23 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Renowned Pakistani cricketer and commentator Wasim Akram has taken to social media to share insights into his morning routine and breakfast habits, revealing the secret behind his fitness despite battling diabetes.

In a video on his social media accounts, the cricket star told that he rises at 6 AM every morning, administering six units of insulin alongside. He elaborated that his day typically starts with a brisk 8-kilometer walk after dropping his daughter off at school.

"I have been living with diabetes for 25 years," Akram emphasized in a crucial video message, highlighting his daily struggle and dedication to maintaining his health.

Currently, in Melbourne, Akram stated that he was recording the video at 10 AM local time while having his breakfast. Before his meal, he had already administered another six units of insulin.

Detailing the contents of his breakfast table, the commentator explained that his wife had prepared low-fat yogurt for him along with some bananas, blueberries, and muesli, which help regulate sugar levels throughout the day.

In addition, Akram revealed the presence of dried fruits in a bowl, which he referred to as his 'snack'. He expressed that this complete breakfast gives him the necessary energy to kickstart his day.

Addressing his followers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Akram urged them to refrain from heavy breakfasts and emphasized the health benefits of his breakfast routine.

This recent video comes just a day after Akram urged Pakistanis to adopt healthier lifestyles and undergo diabetes testing, advocating for proactive measures to combat the disease.

