Inside Actor Asad Siddique birthday celebrations

Web Desk
05:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024
Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas have always been adored by their fans, for their endearing chemistry and genuine affection for each other. Fans have consistently showered them with love and support throughout their journey together.

Asad Siddiqui recently celebrated his birthday amidst significant life changes. While mourning the loss of his father, Siddiqui and his wife Zara Noor Abbas also welcomed their first child, Noor e Jahan.

The gathering was intimate and filled with warmth, featuring casual activities like playing pool and enjoying good company. Siddiqui cut his birthday cake with his daughter Noor e Jahan by his side, symbolizing hope and new beginnings.

