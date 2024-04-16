Inside Actor Asad Siddique birthday celebrations

Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas have always been adored by their fans, for their endearing chemistry and genuine affection for each other. Fans have consistently showered them with love and support throughout their journey together.
Asad Siddiqui recently celebrated his birthday amidst significant life changes. While mourning the loss of his father, Siddiqui and his wife Zara Noor Abbas also welcomed their first child, Noor e Jahan.
The gathering was intimate and filled with warmth, featuring casual activities like playing pool and enjoying good company. Siddiqui cut his birthday cake with his daughter Noor e Jahan by his side, symbolizing hope and new beginnings.
Pakistani currency gains momentum against all currencies on April 16, 2024 Tuesday. US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 295 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound stands at 345 for buying, and 349 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 April 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.38
|747.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.63
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
