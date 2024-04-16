Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate commitment to enhanced bilateral strategic, economic partnership

ISLAMABAD—Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. During the meeting, both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening their bilateral relations, focusing on mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

On Monday, a high-powered Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Pakistan for a two-day visit to expedite the follow-up on the understanding reached between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during their recent meeting in Makkah Al Mukarramah. The goal of the visit is to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

The FM expressed his appreciation for the Saudi leadership and sincere wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. He also highlighted the significance of the longstanding fraternal, economic, and strategic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister informed the delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and its initiatives to promote investment in Pakistan. He also emphasized the critical role of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the cooperation of all institutions to encourage investment in the country through SIFC.

The Saudi foreign minister expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to his delegation and highlighted that Saudi Arabia attaches high importance to its solid and close ties with Pakistan. He also conveyed the Kingdom’s commitment to an enhanced strategic and economic partnership with Pakistan and discussed the escalating situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories.