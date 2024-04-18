Search

Pakistan

Punjab bans use of plastic bags from June 2024

Mahmood Idrees
02:48 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
Punjab bans use of plastic bags from June 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – In a significant step to tackle climate related problems, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a ban on the use of plastic bags across the province.

The ban on the use of plastic bags will come into effect from June 5, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb stated the international Earth Day will be celebrated on April 22, adding that the day will mark the beginning of the "Say No to Plastic" campaign in Punjab.

Complete restrictions will be imposed on the production, transportation, and use of plastic bags, she said while revealing that the chief minister has approved it.

The senior provincial minister urged the public not to use plastic bags to prevent themselves from cancer, appealing to them to use cloth and paper bags instead. She urged all shopkeepers to support the government's campaign against the use of plastic bags.

It was decided in the meeting that relevant authorities would ensure strict enforcement of the ban on plastic bags. Special lectures and training workshops will be conducted in educational institutions to raise awareness about the health hazards posed by plastic.

