Punjab bans use of plastic bags from June 2024

LAHORE – In a significant step to tackle climate related problems, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a ban on the use of plastic bags across the province.
The ban on the use of plastic bags will come into effect from June 5, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
Aurangzeb stated the international Earth Day will be celebrated on April 22, adding that the day will mark the beginning of the "Say No to Plastic" campaign in Punjab.
Complete restrictions will be imposed on the production, transportation, and use of plastic bags, she said while revealing that the chief minister has approved it.
The senior provincial minister urged the public not to use plastic bags to prevent themselves from cancer, appealing to them to use cloth and paper bags instead. She urged all shopkeepers to support the government's campaign against the use of plastic bags.
It was decided in the meeting that relevant authorities would ensure strict enforcement of the ban on plastic bags. Special lectures and training workshops will be conducted in educational institutions to raise awareness about the health hazards posed by plastic.
Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.3
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.63
|747.63
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.45
|40.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.32
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.26
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.24
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.75
|169.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.1
|730.1
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.37
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.11
|309.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.