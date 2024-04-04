12-year-old boy commits suicide in Lahore after mother refuses to give him phone

A 12-year-old boy committed suicide in the Raiwind neighbourhood of Lahore after his mother refused to give him phone.

According to the family, Muhammad Ayan committed suicide after his mother refused to give him the mobile phone and she went to her neighbours. On her return, she found her son's body hanging by a string tied to a cane wood placed on the wall of her house.

In July last year, a teenager in Hyderabad took his life after his father stopped him from using a mobile phone. Police said that 18-year-old Taha Sheikh committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Pretabad neighbourhood in Pinyari police station precincts.

Quoting the deceased's family, police said that Imran Sheikh used to stop his son Taha from excessively using a mobile phone because it was also affecting his eyesight besides education and social behaviour.

On the fateful day, Imran snatched the cell phone from Taha and reprimanded him for being hooked to the device. However, instead of heeding paternal advice the teen committed suicide.