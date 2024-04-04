12-year-old boy commits suicide in Lahore after mother refuses to give him phone

A 12-year-old boy committed suicide in the Raiwind neighbourhood of Lahore after his mother refused to give him phone.
According to the family, Muhammad Ayan committed suicide after his mother refused to give him the mobile phone and she went to her neighbours. On her return, she found her son's body hanging by a string tied to a cane wood placed on the wall of her house.
In July last year, a teenager in Hyderabad took his life after his father stopped him from using a mobile phone. Police said that 18-year-old Taha Sheikh committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Pretabad neighbourhood in Pinyari police station precincts.
Quoting the deceased's family, police said that Imran Sheikh used to stop his son Taha from excessively using a mobile phone because it was also affecting his eyesight besides education and social behaviour.
On the fateful day, Imran snatched the cell phone from Taha and reprimanded him for being hooked to the device. However, instead of heeding paternal advice the teen committed suicide.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
