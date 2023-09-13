Search

BISE Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

Web Desk 09:19 AM | 13 Sep, 2023
Inter Part 2 Results 2023

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha will announce Intermediate Results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II today at 10:00 am.

The candidates can check the results here http://119.159.230.2/biseresultday/resultday.aspx

Inter Part 2 Results 2023

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Sargodha Intermediate Part 2 Gazette download 2023

The gazette of Sargodha Board will be shared here soon, stay connected for more updates.

How to check BISE Sargodha Intermediate Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800290.

Several boards in Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

BISE Rawalpindi Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

09:20 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

BISE DG Khan Inter Part 2 Results 2023 (Check results here)

Powered By: