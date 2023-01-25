Australia's Visitor Visa; Here's how to explore Australia as a tourist

CANBERRA - Gone are the days when people only headed to Europe and the US for sightseeing as many other countries now pop up as an alternate including Australia.

The country known to Asians due to its super amazing cricket team also boasts some of the best views as well as architectural marvels.

If you also plan to visit any country for visit, Australia should also be on your list and we are here to guide you completely on how to get its visitor visa (Subclass 600).

Eligibility

Before getting to the main point, this should be kept in mind that you can visit family or friends or visit the country as a tourist or for purposes other than business or medical treatment on this visa.

The eligibility for Australia’s visitor visa is very plain. It simply involves passing few benchmarks like medical fitness as well as having finances to support your stay. The Australian government makes it a point that you pass fitness criteria and values it highly for visitor visa.

The applicants might need to have more health examinations if they come from a country where there are public health concerns such as polio or Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The Australian government also checks that you should be a genuine visitor which means that you should have full intent to return after your visa expires.

For this visitor visa (subclass 600), it must be clarified that you cannot work while being in Australia.

Duration of Stay

You can stay up to 12 months on this visa. You can not extend the duration on this visa. If you plan on extending the stay, you need to get another visa. But, keep in mind that it is not binding on authorities to grant you visa for 12 months as the authorities can shorten the visa duration period as well.

Another key aspect of this visa is that you can't include family members in your application as each family member, including those listed on your passport, must submit a separate application. You are allowed to study or train for up to 3 months though.

Cost

The cost of this visa starts from AUD150 but you might also have to pay other costs for health checks, police certificates and biometrics. As far as the processing time is concerned, 90 percent of the applications are processed within 85 days.

How to Apply

Before applying, check that:

You have a valid passport

Your medical examination has been done

In next step, you should check your documents and include as much information as possible to support your application. You might also need to submit English translations of your documents.

As far as identity documents are concerned, you must submit the pages of your current passport showing your photo, personal details and passport issue and expiry dates as well as a national identity card, if you have one. Proof of change of name (if applicable) has to be submitted as well.

You should substantiate that you are a genuine visitor by providing documents like itemised personal bank statements for a 3 month period, pay slips, audited accounts, tax records, term deposits, credit card statements.

You can also attach a letter from your relative or friend in Australia, inviting you to visit which could state their relationship to you, the purpose of your visit and length of stay as well as whether you will be staying with them or not. If this person will be paying for your stay, provide proof of their funds as well.

As far as character documents are concerned, provide any military service record or discharge papers, if applicable but the Australian government may ask you to provide a police certificate.

As far as translation of documents is concerned, for those applying from outside Australia, on each translation, those translating must include their full name, address and telephone number, qualifications and experience in the language they are translating and these details must also be in English. You do not need to have any documents certified unless asked by the authorities.

Now comes the point of applying for the visa which can be done here.

After creating the ImmiAccount, attach documents and submit family applications together and pay the application fee

After you apply, the authorities will tell you when they receive the application. If you didn't have health examinations before you applied for the visa, you can have them if authorities tell you to do so. The deciding authorities can also inform you to attach more documents if they need.

Final Decision

The Australian authorities will let you know their decision on your visa application in writing and will tell you your visa grant number, the date your visa starts, and your visa conditions.

If they refuse your visa we will let you know in writing as to why they refused your visa and whether you have a right to a review of the decision.