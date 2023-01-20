Thinking to move to Australia after studies? here's how Temporary Graduate Visa can solve your problem

CANBERRA - If you are also trying to relocate to a country with majority of English language speakers after graduation, Australia might pop up in your mind as a best option.

The Australian government offers Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) to recently graduated international students with skills and qualifications matching specific occupations in Australia. This visa allows you to live, study and work in Australia temporarily.

Advantage of the Visa

With this visa type, one can usually stay up to 18 months in the country. As a temporary measure, the duration of stay has been increased to 24 months for visas granted from 1 December 2021.

Interestingly, Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders may stay for 5 years in the country under this visa.

Another advantage that this visa type offers is that you can bring your family to the country under this visa.

Who is Eligible

One must keep in mind that this visa type is for recent graduates of universities/colleges who are proficient in English substantiated with proof and are aged below 50. This visa is visibly not for senior citizens.

To get this visa, you must:

hold an eligible visa (not one supported by the Defence or Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister)

have held a student visa in the last 6 months

have a qualification relevant to an occupation on the skilled occupation list (This is not required for applications lodged between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023)

have applied for a skills assessment in your nominated occupation on the skilled occupation list This is not required for applications lodged between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023)

provide evidence of adequate health insurance for all applicants when you apply

provide evidence you have applied for an AFP check when you apply

provide evidence of the required level of English with the application (Ielts or Toefl or PTE or OET or Cambridge C1)

It must be kept in mind that you might not be eligible for this visa if you have had a visa cancelled or refused while you were in Australia.

How to Apply Online

To apply online for this Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485), one needs to create an account at ImmiAccount and attached the relevant documents. If you want to take along the family, their applications be processed simultaneously.

It is to be highlighted that each family member must pay their application charges and attach documents to their application without which the application will not be processed. While submitting application, one should choose visa stream carefully as it can not be altered after you apply.

Moreover, the applications should be submitted within the eligible timeframe after which it will not be accepted. Keep in mind that applications are received under Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) (or Australian Eastern daylight standard time (AEDST) when applicable).

When you submit your application you must attach the evidence of successful course completion as well as evidence of the required level of English (mentioned above). Furthermore, the evidence regarding all applicants over the age of 16 years have applied for an AFP check should be attached.

Proof of adequate health insurance for all applicants should be part of the application as well as proof that you have applied for a skills assessment in your nominated occupation on the skilled occupation list.

Processing time and Cost

The Home Affairs department of Australia says that 25% of applications are processed within 5 months while 50% of applications re finalized within 8 months. The department states that 75% of applications are winded up in 11 months while 90% of applications are decided within 15 months.

The cost of visa starts from AUD1,730.

Visa Outcome

The Home Affairs department lets those who were refused know as to why their application was refused; however, there is no refund for the visa fee paid.