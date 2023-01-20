Search

Immigration

Thinking to move to Australia after studies? here's how Temporary Graduate Visa can solve your problem

Web Desk 10:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
Thinking to move to Australia after studies? here's how Temporary Graduate Visa can solve your problem
Source: AUSIAID

CANBERRA - If you are also trying to relocate to a country with majority of English language speakers after graduation, Australia might pop up in your mind as a best option.

The Australian government offers Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) to recently graduated international students with skills and qualifications matching specific occupations in Australia. This visa allows you to live, study and work in Australia temporarily.

Advantage of the Visa

With this visa type, one can usually stay up to 18 months in the country. As a temporary measure, the duration of stay has been increased to 24 months for visas granted from 1 December 2021.

Interestingly, Hong Kong and British National Overseas passport holders may stay for 5 years in the country under this visa.

Another advantage that this visa type offers is that you can bring your family to the country under this visa.

Who is Eligible 

One must keep in mind that this visa type is for recent graduates of universities/colleges who are proficient in English substantiated with proof and are aged below 50. This visa is visibly not for senior citizens.

To get this visa, you must: 

  • hold an eligible visa (not one supported by the Defence or Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister)
  • have held a student visa in the last 6 months
  • have a qualification relevant to an occupation on the skilled occupation list (This is not required for applications lodged between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023)
  • have applied for a skills assessment in your nominated occupation on the skilled occupation list This is not required for applications lodged between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023)
  • provide evidence of adequate health insurance for all applicants when you apply
  • provide evidence you have applied for an AFP check when you apply
  • provide evidence of the required level of English with the application (Ielts or Toefl or PTE or OET or Cambridge C1)

It must be kept in mind that you might not be eligible for this visa if you have had a visa cancelled or refused while you were in Australia.

How to Apply Online

To apply online for this Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485), one needs to create an account at ImmiAccount and attached the relevant documents. If you want to take along the family, their applications be processed simultaneously.

It is to be highlighted that each family member must pay their application charges and attach documents to their application without which the application will not be processed.  While submitting application, one should choose visa stream carefully as it can not be altered after you apply. 

Moreover, the applications should be submitted within the eligible timeframe after which it will not be accepted. Keep in mind that applications are received under Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) (or Australian Eastern daylight standard time (AEDST) when applicable).

When you submit your application you must attach the evidence of successful course completion as well as evidence of the required level of English (mentioned above). Furthermore, the evidence regarding all applicants over the age of 16 years have applied for an AFP check should be attached.

Proof of adequate health insurance for all applicants should be part of the application as well as proof that you have applied for a skills assessment in your nominated occupation on the skilled occupation list. 

Processing time and Cost 

The Home Affairs department of Australia says that 25% of applications are processed within 5 months while 50% of applications re finalized within 8 months. The department states that 75% of applications are winded up in 11 months while 90% of applications are decided within 15 months.

The cost of visa starts from AUD1,730.

Visa Outcome

The Home Affairs department lets those who were refused know as to why their application was refused; however, there is no refund for the visa fee paid. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE's 90-day visit visa no longer being issued, confirm travel agents

10:43 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

UAE Visa, Emirates ID cost goes up in fresh overhaul

09:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Dubai Work Visa - Here's what you need to work in UAE

11:10 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Portugal offers online renewal service for Golden Visa

09:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia to offer 96-hour visa on booking flight ticket for Umrah

07:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Flying over Iraq costs British airline $1m fine; here's why

06:48 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

18 injured as militants target passenger train in southwestern ...

10:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 20, 2023

08:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.25 239.5
Euro EUR 269.5 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 307 310
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 174.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.5 186.85
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,860 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 185,000 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: