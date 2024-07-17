Search

Immigration

Belarus to go visa-free for these countries: Details inside

Web Desk
06:15 PM | 17 Jul, 2024
Belarus to go visa-free for these countries: Details inside

MINSK – In a notable shift aimed at reducing tensions with Western countries, Belarus has announced introduction of a visa-free travel policy for citizens of 35 European nations.

This move, announced on Wednesday, will allow citizens from countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France amongst others to enter Belarus and stay for up to 90 days per year without a visa.

Previously, visitors from these nations were limited to a 30-day stay and were required to enter the country via Minsk airport.

The fresh policy change will come into effect on Friday, according to a statement from the National Border Service.

It is to be highlighted that citizens of the listed European countries will be able to enter and exit Belarus through all land and air international checkpoints and this new rule will be in place until December 31, 2024.

Belarus has been under Western sanctions following President Alexander Lukashenko's decision to permit Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to launch an invasion into Ukraine in 2022.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has faced international condemnation for his actions but the president recently withdrew troops that had been stationed at the border with Ukraine, indicating a significant shift in diplomatic posturing.

The fresh relaxation applies to the countries listed below:

Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Vatican.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:53 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Canada to tighten regulations on study permits for international ...

06:39 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Paris airport staff strike: Here's latest update as Olympics draw ...

06:25 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Philippines introduces cruise visa waiver program for foreigners

06:15 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Belarus to go visa-free for these countries: Details inside

08:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Anti-immigration protests trigger multiple arrests in Ireland: ...

08:17 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

France updates rules regarding Residency Cards: Here's what will ...

Immigration

06:16 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Visa for remote workers: Here's everything you need to know about ...

06:54 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new ...

08:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

UAE finally lifts visa ban against this country: Details inside

06:03 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

China expands visa-free transit policy with addition of new ports

06:37 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Venice tourist fee likely to increase: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

10:16 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Six Shangla workers killed in coal mine accidents

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 17 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 17, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)          
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65


You can copy and paste this code into an HTML file to view the table in a web browser.
 
 
4o

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: