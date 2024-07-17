Belarus to go visa-free for these countries: Details inside

MINSK – In a notable shift aimed at reducing tensions with Western countries, Belarus has announced introduction of a visa-free travel policy for citizens of 35 European nations.

This move, announced on Wednesday, will allow citizens from countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France amongst others to enter Belarus and stay for up to 90 days per year without a visa.

Previously, visitors from these nations were limited to a 30-day stay and were required to enter the country via Minsk airport.

The fresh policy change will come into effect on Friday, according to a statement from the National Border Service.

It is to be highlighted that citizens of the listed European countries will be able to enter and exit Belarus through all land and air international checkpoints and this new rule will be in place until December 31, 2024.

Belarus has been under Western sanctions following President Alexander Lukashenko's decision to permit Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to launch an invasion into Ukraine in 2022.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has faced international condemnation for his actions but the president recently withdrew troops that had been stationed at the border with Ukraine, indicating a significant shift in diplomatic posturing.

The fresh relaxation applies to the countries listed below:

Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Vatican.