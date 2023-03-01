Search

Immigration

Travelling to UAE? Here's fresh Pakistan Embassy's advisory for visitors

Web Desk 11:26 PM | 1 Mar, 2023
Travelling to UAE? Here's fresh Pakistan Embassy's advisory for visitors
Source: Photo by Suji Su

DUBAI - If you are one of the tourists heading to the United Arab Emirates and you belong to Pakistan, you must keep in mind that a new travel advisory has been issued and should be complied with.

According to the advisory issued on Tuesday, visitors have been issued to be vigilant about visa procedure well in time.

The embassy has informed its nationals coming to the UAE on visit visa and intending to travel to other country to obtain third country’s visa from Pakistan before departing for the UAE.

“If travelling to another country from the UAE, a visa must be obtained before departing Pakistan. Visas for third countries are issued to legal residents with valid Emirates Identity Cards holders only,” said the embassy in a social media post.

Thousands of Pakistanis travel to UAE every week and some of them apply for other country's visa after landing in the emirate; however, the advisory has asked such nationals to obtain visa prior to their departure from Pakistan.

Pakistani nationals are the second largest expat diaspora in the Emirates with total population around 1.7 million. They are employed in sectors from hospitality to banking and financial services and have been a backbone of the emirate. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

How to apply for Australia Student Visa; Here is the complete guide regarding eligibility and documents

10:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Consul General in Pakistan reveals who won’t be able to get UAE visa

11:08 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

UAE allows residents to get 90-day visit visa for family and friends

08:57 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Travelling to Saudi Arabia with pets? keep new rules in mind

02:05 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

PIA reduces airfare for students travelling to China

07:55 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Fiji no longer needs Covid vaccination proof for visitors

10:08 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Apologetic Ushna Shah addresses her wedding dress drama

11:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15

The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.

The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.

The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-01-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.

Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.

The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/imf-slaps-four-new-conditions-on-pakistan-before-releasing-critical-funding

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: