Search

Immigration

Biden's fresh program for immigrants challenged by multiple states: Details inside

Web Desk
10:08 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
Biden's fresh program for immigrants challenged by multiple states: Details inside

WASHINGTON - US President Biden's fresh plan for aspiring immigrants has been challenged before a court of law as the US braces for fresh elections in the ongoing year.

Texas, along with a coalition of sixteen Republican-led states, filed a lawsuit challenging a newly introduced program that offers a path to citizenship for immigrants who entered the United States illegally but are now married to U.S. citizens.

The lawsuit, announced on Friday, argues that the program 'Keeping Families Together' oversteps the executive branch’s authority by providing relief to individuals without legal status, effectively bypassing existing U.S. immigration laws.

The 'Keeping Families Together' initiative, which began accepting applications this week, aims to provide citizenship opportunities to an estimated 500,000 immigrant spouses who have lived in the U.S. illegally for at least a decade. Without this program, many of these individuals would be required to leave the country for several years before being eligible to return legally.

Under the program, many spouses without legal status can apply for 'parole in place' after paying a $580 fee, allowing them to stay in the US, apply for a green card, and consequently get citizenship.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated on Friday that the program violates the constitution and exacerbates the illegal immigration crisis that is damaging Texas and the nation.

The lawsuit, brought against the Department of Homeland Security, its Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and other Biden administration officials, alleges that the agency is attempting to grant parole to spouses on a mass scale, a move that the states argue constitutes an overreach of authority.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

10:08 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Biden's fresh program for immigrants challenged by multiple states: ...

05:08 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Bid submission date for Islamabad Airport outsourcing extended: ...

04:28 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

UK expands eVisa system, eliminates need for physical immigration ...

10:50 AM | 23 Aug, 2024

UAE airline offers free water park adventure but not for everyone

10:20 AM | 23 Aug, 2024

Saudi Arabia launches new Umrah program to facilitate pilgrims: ...

08:05 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Man lands at Karachi airport with 29 pricey iPhones: Details inside

Immigration

03:20 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Brazil imposes entry restrictions on some Asian countries: Read ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:08 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Biden's fresh program for immigrants challenged by multiple states: Details inside

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: