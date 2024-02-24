Search

ad
Immigration

What is France' Talent Passport? Check eligibility, salary requirements, benefits and much more here

Web Desk
07:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2024
What is France' Talent Passport? Check eligibility, salary requirements, benefits and much more here

PARIS - The government of France introduced the 'Talent Passport' in 2017 to attract the top talent from across the world but the recent immigration trends have renewed the interest in the passport.

Here is a detailed guide about the passport and who can benefit from the exciting offer to relocate to the country and build a new life.

Who is eligible for the Passport?

France offers a talent passport program designed for non-EU nationals poised to make a significant impact on the nation's economy or cultural landscape.

Eligible candidates include individuals of exceptional skill and expertise, including but not limited to researchers holding Master's degrees, accomplished artists and performers, and individuals of notable achievement in fields such as science, literature, the arts, academia, education, or sports.

Entrepreneurs and investors who commit a minimum of €30,000 to business ventures may also qualify for the program, provided they meet specific criteria such as possessing a Master's degree or having accumulated five years of professional experience. Additionally, economic investments in select sectors can confer eligibility.

Individuals affiliated with innovative enterprises recognized by a public entity, employees dispatched to France by multinational corporations, and legal representatives overseeing business operations in France are also eligible to apply for the talent passport program.

The program has been extended from covering certain highly-skilled foreign workers to include investors and highly-paid employees too.

As far as language requirements are concerned, the government has tightened laws for other permits but the new rules have not affected those applying for the talent passport.

Duration of stay allowed?

The government has introduced the passport to boost the economy and it allows foreigners to live and work in France for an initial four-year period.

It is to be clarified that to qualify for the talent passport, your employment contract and duration of stay in France must exceed three months. Individuals with exceptional qualifications are required to secure a contract lasting at least one year.

Within the initial two months after arriving in France, you have the opportunity to apply for a multi-year residence permit valid for up to four years. Renewal of this permit is possible every four years, contingent upon continued fulfillment of salary and job specifications.

Can I bring family members also?

Your loved ones have the opportunity to accompany you under the umbrella of your French talent passport. In this regard, your spouse and children will receive multi-year residence permits, granting individuals over the age of 18 the right to seek employment within the country.

These permits can be acquired at your nearest police station upon your arrival in France.

What is Salary requirement?

The salary criteria for the talent passport varies depending on the category you fall into.

For employees involved in 'innovative economic projects' or activities linked to their national or international reputation, the minimum salary requirement is equivalent to the legal minimum wage in France for full-time workers, currently set at €1,399 per month, EuroNews reported.

On the other hand, employees of international companies are required to earn 1.8 times the minimum wage, while those engaged in research and development for a 'new innovative enterprise' must earn at least double the minimum wage.

Highly qualified employees must command a salary of 1.5 times the average gross salary in France, which presently stands at €35,891.

Individuals assuming corporate roles in French companies must receive a salary equivalent to three times the minimum wage. It is to be mentioned that performers must also provide evidence of their financial means.

Conclusively, the talent passport provides multiple benefits starting from the duration of stay i.e. 4 years to the option of family members joining you and even allowed to work in the country.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

What is France' Talent Passport? Check eligibility, salary ...

07:08 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Vietnam likely to expand visa exemption policy: Details inside

06:56 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Passport issuance begins as Hajj draws near

10:39 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

This country just shut down passport issuance and here's why

10:25 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Hajj 2024: Violators to face deportation, six months jail term

12:52 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Africa goes travel friendly as Ghana signs visa-free agreement with ...

Immigration

04:10 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

PPP to oppose PIA's privatization, confirms party leader

11:39 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Dubai launches 5-year multiple-entry visa for this Asian country

07:32 PM | 21 Feb, 2024

Thailand extends visa-free travel facility for this Muslim country

04:46 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Immediate inspection ordered against delay in passport issuance

03:46 PM | 22 Feb, 2024

Thailand to ease travel rules to attract tourists

12:32 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Turkey extends visa-free stay allowed to this country: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

07:25 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

What is France' Talent Passport? Check eligibility, salary requirements, benefits and much more here

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2024

Gold prices recover in Pakistan in line with global trend

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 24 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 302  for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: