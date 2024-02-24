What is France' Talent Passport? Check eligibility, salary requirements, benefits and much more here

PARIS - The government of France introduced the 'Talent Passport' in 2017 to attract the top talent from across the world but the recent immigration trends have renewed the interest in the passport.

Here is a detailed guide about the passport and who can benefit from the exciting offer to relocate to the country and build a new life.

Who is eligible for the Passport?

France offers a talent passport program designed for non-EU nationals poised to make a significant impact on the nation's economy or cultural landscape.

Eligible candidates include individuals of exceptional skill and expertise, including but not limited to researchers holding Master's degrees, accomplished artists and performers, and individuals of notable achievement in fields such as science, literature, the arts, academia, education, or sports.

Entrepreneurs and investors who commit a minimum of €30,000 to business ventures may also qualify for the program, provided they meet specific criteria such as possessing a Master's degree or having accumulated five years of professional experience. Additionally, economic investments in select sectors can confer eligibility.

Individuals affiliated with innovative enterprises recognized by a public entity, employees dispatched to France by multinational corporations, and legal representatives overseeing business operations in France are also eligible to apply for the talent passport program.

The program has been extended from covering certain highly-skilled foreign workers to include investors and highly-paid employees too.

As far as language requirements are concerned, the government has tightened laws for other permits but the new rules have not affected those applying for the talent passport.

Duration of stay allowed?

The government has introduced the passport to boost the economy and it allows foreigners to live and work in France for an initial four-year period.

It is to be clarified that to qualify for the talent passport, your employment contract and duration of stay in France must exceed three months. Individuals with exceptional qualifications are required to secure a contract lasting at least one year.

Within the initial two months after arriving in France, you have the opportunity to apply for a multi-year residence permit valid for up to four years. Renewal of this permit is possible every four years, contingent upon continued fulfillment of salary and job specifications.

Can I bring family members also?

Your loved ones have the opportunity to accompany you under the umbrella of your French talent passport. In this regard, your spouse and children will receive multi-year residence permits, granting individuals over the age of 18 the right to seek employment within the country.

These permits can be acquired at your nearest police station upon your arrival in France.

What is Salary requirement?

The salary criteria for the talent passport varies depending on the category you fall into.

For employees involved in 'innovative economic projects' or activities linked to their national or international reputation, the minimum salary requirement is equivalent to the legal minimum wage in France for full-time workers, currently set at €1,399 per month, EuroNews reported.

On the other hand, employees of international companies are required to earn 1.8 times the minimum wage, while those engaged in research and development for a 'new innovative enterprise' must earn at least double the minimum wage.

Highly qualified employees must command a salary of 1.5 times the average gross salary in France, which presently stands at €35,891.

Individuals assuming corporate roles in French companies must receive a salary equivalent to three times the minimum wage. It is to be mentioned that performers must also provide evidence of their financial means.

Conclusively, the talent passport provides multiple benefits starting from the duration of stay i.e. 4 years to the option of family members joining you and even allowed to work in the country.