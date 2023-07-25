Canada expands stream for human rights defenders: Details inside

TORONTO - Authorities in Canada have announced the expansion of the global human rights defenders stream, it emerged on Tuesday.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the expansion of the global human rights defenders stream, doubling the number of resettlement spaces from 250 to 500.

The expansion would benefit Human rights defenders and their family members and is based on the premise that no one should face persecution for championing justice.

In an official press release, the authorities stated that the expansion reflects Canada's unwavering commitment to providing a sanctuary for those who risk their lives in the pursuit of fundamental freedoms.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship commented on the latest development

“Canada firmly believes that the protection of human rights is the cornerstone of a just society. As the world grapples with numerous human rights challenges, Canada is reinforcing its role as a global leader in promoting human rights and protecting those who safeguard them. By doubling our resettlement spaces for human rights defenders, we send a resounding message of support and solidarity, ensuring that those who fight for justice are not left alone in their struggle. Together, we will continue to champion human rights and foster an environment where individuals can freely exercise their voices without fear of persecution. We call on our international partners, other resettlement countries and advocates for more dedicated protection measures,” he said.

On the other hand, Masiullah Jahed, Human Rights Defender from Afghanistan lavished praise on the government for having extended the support.

“I was not sure that I would be able to continue raising my voice as a human rights defender for vulnerable citizens of Afghanistan. Thanks to the humanitarian assistance of the Government of Canada, now I have the opportunity to fight for the basic rights of Afghan youth and women while facing no direct threat to my life,” he said.