Search

World

Iranian ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad narrowly escapes assassination in convoy crash

07:13 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
iranian president

An attempt to assassinate former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was miraculously thwarted, according to recent reports. The incident occurred when Ahmadinejad's vehicle suddenly malfunctioned and collided with another car in his convoy.

Various Iranian news agencies, reported that Ahmadinejad's car, which was equipped with a malfunctioning air conditioning system, broke down on a busy road. He was then instructed to switch vehicles. Unfortunately, the second vehicle he entered experienced a brake failure and crashed violently into another car in the convoy.

Remarkably, Ahmadinejad emerged from the accident unscathed, although one of his companions sustained severe injuries. What initially appeared to be a chance accident has been revealed to be more sinister following investigations.

Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Iran International Channel that the car's air conditioning was repaired by Ahmadinejad's security team the day before the incident. Despite this, the chief security officer insisted on transferring Ahmadinejad to the other car, which subsequently failed due to brake issues.

The responsibility for Ahmadinejad's security, as with all former Iranian presidents, lies with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Ansar Protection Corps. As of now, there has been no official confirmation or denial from Ahmadinejad regarding the attempted assassination.

This incident follows a recent tragedy where President Ibrahim Raisi, along with other high-ranking officials, was killed in a plane crash. Ahmadinejad was barred from participating in the subsequent presidential election, with his nomination papers rejected.

The foiled assassination attempt has drawn attention to the ongoing security challenges faced by prominent Iranian figures. Further investigations are expected to shed light on the full extent of the plot.

World

07:13 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Iranian ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad narrowly escapes ...

08:46 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Manchester Police face backlash over assault of British-Pakistani ...

10:44 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Fire at New York's JFK airport injures 9, disrupts flight schedules

03:11 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Indian navy warship 'Brahmaputra' damaged in mysterious blaze in ...

01:54 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

US plans $101 million aid for Pakistan to counter China’s influence

01:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Australian woman 'gang-raped' by five men in Paris in pre-Olympics ...

World

10:25 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Bangladesh students suspend protests for 48 hours

12:13 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

18 killed as Nepal passenger plane crashes during takeoff in Kathmandu

Advertisement

Latest

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: