Iranian ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad narrowly escapes assassination in convoy crash

An attempt to assassinate former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was miraculously thwarted, according to recent reports. The incident occurred when Ahmadinejad's vehicle suddenly malfunctioned and collided with another car in his convoy.
Various Iranian news agencies, reported that Ahmadinejad's car, which was equipped with a malfunctioning air conditioning system, broke down on a busy road. He was then instructed to switch vehicles. Unfortunately, the second vehicle he entered experienced a brake failure and crashed violently into another car in the convoy.
Remarkably, Ahmadinejad emerged from the accident unscathed, although one of his companions sustained severe injuries. What initially appeared to be a chance accident has been revealed to be more sinister following investigations.
Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Iran International Channel that the car's air conditioning was repaired by Ahmadinejad's security team the day before the incident. Despite this, the chief security officer insisted on transferring Ahmadinejad to the other car, which subsequently failed due to brake issues.
The responsibility for Ahmadinejad's security, as with all former Iranian presidents, lies with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Ansar Protection Corps. As of now, there has been no official confirmation or denial from Ahmadinejad regarding the attempted assassination.
This incident follows a recent tragedy where President Ibrahim Raisi, along with other high-ranking officials, was killed in a plane crash. Ahmadinejad was barred from participating in the subsequent presidential election, with his nomination papers rejected.
The foiled assassination attempt has drawn attention to the ongoing security challenges faced by prominent Iranian figures. Further investigations are expected to shed light on the full extent of the plot.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.65
|205.65
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.