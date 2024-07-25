Iranian ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad narrowly escapes assassination in convoy crash

An attempt to assassinate former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was miraculously thwarted, according to recent reports. The incident occurred when Ahmadinejad's vehicle suddenly malfunctioned and collided with another car in his convoy.

Various Iranian news agencies, reported that Ahmadinejad's car, which was equipped with a malfunctioning air conditioning system, broke down on a busy road. He was then instructed to switch vehicles. Unfortunately, the second vehicle he entered experienced a brake failure and crashed violently into another car in the convoy.

Remarkably, Ahmadinejad emerged from the accident unscathed, although one of his companions sustained severe injuries. What initially appeared to be a chance accident has been revealed to be more sinister following investigations.

Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Iran International Channel that the car's air conditioning was repaired by Ahmadinejad's security team the day before the incident. Despite this, the chief security officer insisted on transferring Ahmadinejad to the other car, which subsequently failed due to brake issues.

The responsibility for Ahmadinejad's security, as with all former Iranian presidents, lies with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Ansar Protection Corps. As of now, there has been no official confirmation or denial from Ahmadinejad regarding the attempted assassination.

This incident follows a recent tragedy where President Ibrahim Raisi, along with other high-ranking officials, was killed in a plane crash. Ahmadinejad was barred from participating in the subsequent presidential election, with his nomination papers rejected.

The foiled assassination attempt has drawn attention to the ongoing security challenges faced by prominent Iranian figures. Further investigations are expected to shed light on the full extent of the plot.