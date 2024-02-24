Search

ASI suspended as another video showing police brutality goes viral in Taxila

08:42 PM | 24 Feb, 2024
Taxila policeman slaps woman
Source: Social media

As Pakistani social media is abuzz with videos showing police brutalities, Taxila police have suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Imtiaz Nasir for slapping an elderly woman and pushing her to the ground.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred when policemen were trying to arrest Basir Khan, who they say was wanted in pick-pocketing incidents. The police said that Basir and the woman, who was his mother, were resisting the arrest when the incident happened.

In the video, the ASI can be seen trying to keep the woman away from the driving door of an automobile surrounded by bystanders.

Moments later, as the woman appeared to make a gesture of seeking forgiveness — possibly for her son — the enraged ASI slapped her and pushed her to the ground, drawing groans of disapproval from the bystanders and later from users on social media after footage of the incident went viral.

Basir, the alleged criminal, was eventually arrested and moved to the police station.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to investigate and submit a report.

The spokesperson said that action would be taken against the responsible personnel and an inquiry would be conducted into the matter. He said that there would be no tolerance shown when it comes to exceeding authority or ill-treatment of the citizen.

“The protection of life and property of citizens is the highest priority,” the spokesperson added.

