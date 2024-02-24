ASI suspended as another video showing police brutality goes viral in Taxila

As Pakistani social media is abuzz with videos showing police brutalities, Taxila police have suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Imtiaz Nasir for slapping an elderly woman and pushing her to the ground.
According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred when policemen were trying to arrest Basir Khan, who they say was wanted in pick-pocketing incidents. The police said that Basir and the woman, who was his mother, were resisting the arrest when the incident happened.
In the video, the ASI can be seen trying to keep the woman away from the driving door of an automobile surrounded by bystanders.
Moments later, as the woman appeared to make a gesture of seeking forgiveness — possibly for her son — the enraged ASI slapped her and pushed her to the ground, drawing groans of disapproval from the bystanders and later from users on social media after footage of the incident went viral.
Basir, the alleged criminal, was eventually arrested and moved to the police station.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to investigate and submit a report.
The spokesperson said that action would be taken against the responsible personnel and an inquiry would be conducted into the matter. He said that there would be no tolerance shown when it comes to exceeding authority or ill-treatment of the citizen.
“The protection of life and property of citizens is the highest priority,” the spokesperson added.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
