Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session convened on Feb 28

As the stage is set for a crucial chapter in the province's political history, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has summoned the assembly session on Wednesday (Feb 28).

At this highly anticipated session, newly-elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will take oath. The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed the summary sent by the caretaker chief minister, paving the way for this significant event.

Speaker of the KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, will preside over the ceremony, administering the oath to the incoming members.