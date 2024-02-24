Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session convened on Feb 28

As the stage is set for a crucial chapter in the province's political history, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has summoned the assembly session on Wednesday (Feb 28).
At this highly anticipated session, newly-elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will take oath. The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has signed the summary sent by the caretaker chief minister, paving the way for this significant event.
Speaker of the KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani, will preside over the ceremony, administering the oath to the incoming members.
Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
