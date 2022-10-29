#vuresultnamanzoor: Virtual University students protest controversial results
Share
ISLAMABAD – Students of the Virtual University of Pakistan took to Twitter to protest against the controversial results announced by the country’s first online university.
The uproar comes after the spring 2022 semester results in which more than 90 percent of candidates were failed in all subjects.
The shocked students took to Twitter where several hashtags including #vuresultnamanzoor started trending with nearly 1 lac tweets on the microblogging platform.
Several students lamented the results, saying it happened due to unannounced policy while others called on authorities to review and announce results.
Check some of the reactions here:
It's unfair and unacceptable to seeing 90% of students failing due to the new policy of VU that are not informed earlier.— M Bahzad winning (@bahzad_winning) October 28, 2022
Kindly add quizzes and assignments marks.
Please fix the glitch and update the result.
Thank you🙏#vuresultnamanzoor#vuresultnamanzoor pic.twitter.com/cqOIlr21o2
#vuresultnamanzoor@VUPakistan @ArifAlvi— A. Rehman (@AhsanPTI42) October 28, 2022
Vu chk the results again pls pic.twitter.com/KTCRFMQKlU
Dear virtual university please change the result the semester is not a joke it is a journey of 6 months of each student and stop playing with students @ArifAlvi@PresOfPakistan@GovtofPakistan#vuresultnamanzoor #vuresultnamanzoor#WeRejectVUResult pic.twitter.com/Uny6RGgZJi— Ali (@Rocky_ali3) October 29, 2022
#vuresultnamanzoor— Multan Ka Sultaan (@Multankasultaan) October 28, 2022
We want our fair result.
We want Justice
We want Our Assessments marks. pic.twitter.com/kAsumEk3mq
VIRTUAL UNIVERSITY OF PAKISTAN IS PLAYING WITH STUDENTS FUTURE.#vuresultnamanzoor— Asad Ali (@CyberteamSkp) October 28, 2022
Students !
Don't Underestimate Yourself pic.twitter.com/48neSEbJ54
It's a request to all those students inbox me who lives in Lahore and Multan so that we can find out better solutions. #vuresultnamanzoor pic.twitter.com/pieibc2NVg— Naveed Ahmed (@naveed1127) October 28, 2022
#vuresultnamanzoor— Masharim🤠 (@l_masharim) October 27, 2022
Dear teachers/staff, the result of the students of virtual University is very bad due to which everyone is worried and we have also heard that our midterm result are not added to finals.#vuresultnamanzoor pic.twitter.com/M8owIKcmQD
Meanwhile, the varsity administration has not shared any updates as of now.
More to follow...
- #vuresultnamanzoor: Virtual University students protest ...02:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Asad Umar clears the air after video of PTI leaders' verbal fight ...01:05 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
-
- NZvSL: New Zealand opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in T20 World ...11:49 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Arshad Sharif killing: Media mogul refuses to return to Pakistan ...11:24 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
- Ali Zafar responds to Zimbabwe president's viral tweet10:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- Ushna Shah shows love for beau Hamza Amin09:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- Rihanna breaks six-year long hiatus with "Lift Me Up"11:49 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022