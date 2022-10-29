#vuresultnamanzoor: Virtual University students protest controversial results
02:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
#vuresultnamanzoor: Virtual University students protest controversial results
ISLAMABAD – Students of the Virtual University of Pakistan took to Twitter to protest against the controversial results announced by the country’s first online university.

The uproar comes after the spring 2022 semester results in which more than 90 percent of candidates were failed in all subjects.

The shocked students took to Twitter where several hashtags including #vuresultnamanzoor started trending with nearly 1 lac tweets on the microblogging platform.

Several students lamented the results, saying it happened due to unannounced policy while others called on authorities to review and announce results.

Meanwhile, the varsity administration has not shared any updates as of now.

More to follow...

