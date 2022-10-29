vuresultnamanzoor: Virtual University students protest controversial results

ISLAMABAD – Students of the Virtual University of Pakistan took to Twitter to protest against the controversial results announced by the country’s first online university.

The uproar comes after the spring 2022 semester results in which more than 90 percent of candidates were failed in all subjects.

The shocked students took to Twitter where several hashtags including #vuresultnamanzoor started trending with nearly 1 lac tweets on the microblogging platform.

Several students lamented the results, saying it happened due to unannounced policy while others called on authorities to review and announce results.

Check some of the reactions here:

It's unfair and unacceptable to seeing 90% of students failing due to the new policy of VU that are not informed earlier.

Kindly add quizzes and assignments marks.

Please fix the glitch and update the result.

Thank you🙏#vuresultnamanzoor#vuresultnamanzoor pic.twitter.com/cqOIlr21o2 — M Bahzad winning (@bahzad_winning) October 28, 2022

Dear virtual university please change the result the semester is not a joke it is a journey of 6 months of each student and stop playing with students @ArifAlvi@PresOfPakistan@GovtofPakistan#vuresultnamanzoor #vuresultnamanzoor#WeRejectVUResult pic.twitter.com/Uny6RGgZJi — Ali (@Rocky_ali3) October 29, 2022

#vuresultnamanzoor

We want our fair result.

We want Justice

We want Our Assessments marks. pic.twitter.com/kAsumEk3mq — Multan Ka Sultaan (@Multankasultaan) October 28, 2022

VIRTUAL UNIVERSITY OF PAKISTAN IS PLAYING WITH STUDENTS FUTURE.#vuresultnamanzoor

Students !

Don't Underestimate Yourself pic.twitter.com/48neSEbJ54 — Asad Ali (@CyberteamSkp) October 28, 2022

It's a request to all those students inbox me who lives in Lahore and Multan so that we can find out better solutions. #vuresultnamanzoor pic.twitter.com/pieibc2NVg — Naveed Ahmed (@naveed1127) October 28, 2022

#vuresultnamanzoor

Dear teachers/staff, the result of the students of virtual University is very bad due to which everyone is worried and we have also heard that our midterm result are not added to finals.#vuresultnamanzoor pic.twitter.com/M8owIKcmQD — Masharim🤠 (@l_masharim) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the varsity administration has not shared any updates as of now.

More to follow...