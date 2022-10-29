Internet services disrupted in Lahore, other cities as PTI long march enters 2nd day

LAHORE – Internet users in several cities, including the Punjab capital, faced connectivity issues as the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf set off to Islamabad in another bid to pressurise Sharif-led government to announce early elections.

Users in Punjab reported connectivity issues, especially in the usage of mobile broadband services, while many took to Twitter to share their woes.

Several adjourning areas in the provincial capital also see disruption as the region saw the massive deployment of law enforcers while the capital is fortified as PTI’s motorised caravan getting more support from Punjab.

🇵🇰 Disturbance reported in internet services in Pakistan’s second largest city Lahore.



Surprisingly Khan’s convoy/march is passing through the same city to Islamabad as we speak. 🤔 — dana (@dana916) October 28, 2022

Imported government is not scared of long march, but will tell hotels to not give rooms to participants. They’re not scared, but have started creating internet problems in Lahore itself! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ — Virk Shahzaib (@VirkSh786) October 29, 2022

Amid the disruption, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has not updated about services being shut in parts of the region.

Earlier, the video streaming platform YouTube was disrupted in parts of the country during PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s addresses.

As the country faced regular connectivity issues, netizens slammed the incumbent government over unacceptable censorship that undermined constitutional rights.