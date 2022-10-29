Internet services disrupted in Lahore, other cities as PTI long march enters 2nd day
02:26 PM | 29 Oct, 2022
Internet services disrupted in Lahore, other cities as PTI long march enters 2nd day
LAHORE – Internet users in several cities, including the Punjab capital, faced connectivity issues as the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf set off to Islamabad in another bid to pressurise Sharif-led government to announce early elections.

Users in Punjab reported connectivity issues, especially in the usage of mobile broadband services, while many took to Twitter to share their woes.

Several adjourning areas in the provincial capital also see disruption as the region saw the massive deployment of law enforcers while the capital is fortified as PTI’s motorised caravan getting more support from Punjab.

Amid the disruption, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has not updated about services being shut in parts of the region.

Earlier, the video streaming platform YouTube was disrupted in parts of the country during PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s addresses.

YouTube down across Pakistan during Imran ... 08:41 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

The service of video streaming platform YouTube faced disruptions on Tuesday during a speech of defiant Pakistani ...

As the country faced regular connectivity issues, netizens slammed the incumbent government over unacceptable censorship that undermined constitutional rights.

