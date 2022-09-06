YouTube down across Pakistan during Imran Khan’s speech at Peshawar rally
08:41 PM | 6 Sep, 2022
YouTube down across Pakistan during Imran Khan’s speech at Peshawar rally
Source: Screengrab
The service of video streaming platform YouTube faced disruptions on Tuesday during a speech of defiant Pakistani politician Imran Khan, whose live addresses were earlier banned on mainstream media — a move that was revoked by the Islamabad High Court.

NetBlocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, confirmed the disruption as social media users reported disruption in the website’s service.

Several PTI leaders rapped Sharif-led government for the authoritarian move, claiming that such acts would not stop PTI to connect with the masses.

The development comes as Islamabad High Court allowed live telecast of PTI Chief on the electronic media and set aside the contentious order of the media watchdog.

More to follow…

