YouTube down across Pakistan during Imran Khan’s speech at Peshawar rally
The service of video streaming platform YouTube faced disruptions on Tuesday during a speech of defiant Pakistani politician Imran Khan, whose live addresses were earlier banned on mainstream media — a move that was revoked by the Islamabad High Court.
NetBlocks, an organisation that tracks internet outages, confirmed the disruption as social media users reported disruption in the website’s service.
Several PTI leaders rapped Sharif-led government for the authoritarian move, claiming that such acts would not stop PTI to connect with the masses.
So YouTube blocked again suddenly by this fascist Imported govt and its handlers. Really sick mindsets. IK speech will be heard one way or another you petty frightened political pygmies. Never thought State would use cyber warfare against its own people! Shameful. #EnoughlsEnough— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 6, 2022
Pakistan Government has once again blocked @YouTube just to stop people from watching #PeshawarJalsa speech of the most popular Pakistani political leader @ImranKhanPTI.— Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) September 6, 2022
What a shame, they will bring down whole IT sector down just to stop ppl from watching IK speech.
The development comes as Islamabad High Court allowed live telecast of PTI Chief on the electronic media and set aside the contentious order of the media watchdog.
More to follow…
