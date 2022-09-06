Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi spark breakup rumours

Almost two months after the IPL founder Lalit Modi had announced dating former Miss Universe winner and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, the rumour mill churned out that the alleged couple has broken up already.

Netizens believe there are two major reasons why there lingers a possibility that Sen and Modi have parted ways. Firstly, Modi has changed his Instagram bio, and secondly, he removed his Instagram profile picture that featured Sen.

Soon, after the announcement Modi added to his Instagram bio, "Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love, Sushmita Sen". However, the removal of the aforementioned line led to the breakup rumors.

Modi had announced on July 14 that he was dating the Main Hoon Na star.

Taking to Instagram, Modi had earlier shared pictures from their 'romantic getaway', the businessman wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour of Maldives, Sardinia with the families - not to mention my better-looking partner, Sushmita Sen."

He further added, "A new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together."

Netizens speculated that another reason for the couple's split could be due to the fact that Sen had been spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The ex-couple was spotted partying together on Sen's mother Subhra Sen's birthday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Also, on Sen's daughter, Renee's 23rd birthday, Rohman had wished her. Renee thanked Shawl on Instagram.

Sen had been subjected to hateful messages insinuating the Beauty Pageant winner was in a relationship with Modi “for his money”. Breaking the silence on the subject, the 46-year-old actor penned a note on Instagram.